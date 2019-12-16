Kurt Farm Shop part of a double scoop of Capitol Hill ice cream closures — But Sweet Alchemy ready to step in

Now it is finally time for legendary locavore Kurt Timmermeister to cut his ice cream-y ties with Capitol Hill. By early next year, his tiny Chophouse Row ice cream parlor Kurt Farm Shop will make a home for another purveyor of one of a kind frozen deliciousness who also shares Timmermeister’s love of purity and do it yourself effort.

“Most people opt to purchase their ice cream base from a local daily farm,” Lois Ko tells CHS about Sweet Alchemy’s creations and labor intensive effort to pasteurize its own milk as a WSDA certified creamery.

By early February, the University District born company will open its third Seattle shop on Capitol Hill.

You also have a few more days to enjoy Kurt Farm Shop. Timmermeister announced a planned December 29th closure for his Chophouse Row counter. “It’s time for me to retire from ice cream and head back to my dairy farm full time to make cheese and take photographs,” he writes. “It’s been a great nearly-five years and I’ve loved all the customers and the great folks that have worked scooping ice cream.”

CHS reported on buzz about Timmermeister’s plans over the summer of 2018 when the longtime part of Capitol Hill food and drink said he planned to stick with the ice cream business for the time being. The farm to table pioneer turned the proceeds from his sale of the legendary Septieme into his now-legendary Kurtwood Farm on Vashon Island.

Kurt Farm Shop’s exit joins the departure of Full Tilt on 15th Ave E as a double scoop of bad news for Capitol Hill ice cream lovers. Fortunately, the Chophouse Row counter will be back in action soon.

Ko suggests a bestseller like her Dark Side Chocolate made with house “chewy chocolate cookies” — don’t call them Oreos — or her personal favorite, the Chocolate Earl Grey with tea steeped into its base.

A special signature flavor is still in the works for the Chophouse Row shop and the Capitol Hill location will also feature a special tap with a Sweet Alchemy partner to introduce kombucha floats to the lineup.

When it opens in February, don’t delay. Ko says her ice cream, thanks to the lack of gums and emulsifiers has only a three month shelf life — about a third of typical ice cream.

Sweet Alchemy will open on Capitol Hill in the Chophouse Row at 1424 11th Ave in February. You can learn more at sweetalchemyicecreamery.com.

IT'S NEARLY THE END OF 2019! YOU'VE BEEN MEANING TO! SUBSCRIBE TO KEEP CHS GOING INTO 2020! EXCLAMATION! The holidays are busy times when we typically lose subscribers. We need your help. Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE TODAY. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment. CHS currently has just over 800 subscribers! That's a lot! But we need more. Why support CHS? More here.