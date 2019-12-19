Police seek help investigating overnight arson string after Broadway trash fire arrest

A suspect was arrested after a fire was set in a trash can near Capitol Hill Station and police are looking for witnesses and security video in a trail of arson fires set across Capitol Hill, First Hill, Yesler Terrace, and Pioneer Square starting Tuesday night and stretching into early Wednesday morning.

SPD says the man was taken into custody just after 2 AM early Wednesday after transit security guards called 911 and reported seeing a man throwing cardboard into burning trash can at E Olive Way and Broadway.

Police say the suspect may be connected to 11 other fires set overnight and are looking for witnesses and any video that could aid the investigation:

The string of arsons began around 9:15 PM Tuesday, when someone set fire to a dumpster in the 1200 block of Boylston Avenue. Firefighters were later called to a series of fires set in dumpsters and recycling bins near Pioneer Square, the International District, First Hill, and Capitol Hill, as well as a vehicle fire near Yesler Terrace.

Police say the 25-year-old suspect has been booked into jail for investigation of reckless burning and had not yet been connected to the other fires.

If you have information that can help the investigation, police are asking you to call the SPD Arson/Bomb Unit at (206) 684-8980.

