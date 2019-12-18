The Central District’s Medgar Evers Pool is back after a much longer than expected construction closure

Until they transform the Volunteer Park reservoir for swimming — and they’re not going to do that, unfortunately — the Central District’s Medgar Evers Pool will remain a one of a kind asset. It returned to service after a much longer than anticipated absence for much needed repairs.

Shut down for what was expected to be an 18-week closure last December, the pool’s reopening was delayed due to the amount of deterioration work crews found in the facility and by a major water leak discovered at the end of the project, the city says.

The work included replacing pool deck slab and drains, installing a new plaster liner pool shell, new pool lights, and new overhead lights.

There is still more work ahead. A new bulkhead will be installed in April 2020.

The work was part of a slate of clean-up and construction at public pools across Seattle. The city says each pool was closed one at a time to complete needed renovations. Seattle Parks has now completed repairs at Queen Anne, Meadowbrook, Pop Monger and Southwest pools. Exterior work continues at Helene Madison Pool which remains open. The Ballard Pool, meanwhile, is currently under construction and is planned to be completed in April 2020.

To save money, Seattle Parks and Recreation awarded the contract for the projects to a single bidder. Funding for this park project is provided by the Seattle Park District.

Named for the Black civil rights leader, the Medgar Evers facility features a 25-yard, 6-lane pool. Its shower and restroom facilities are also available for Seattle Public School students and residents in need, according to the city.

The Medgar Evers Pool is located on 23rd Ave, next to Garfield Community Center. You can learn more at seattle.gov.

