A chain that lasted 10 years on Capitol Hill, Panera Bread set to close on Broadway

Broadway’s reputation for chewing up chains and spitting them up lives on. Kind of.

After a decade of service and tables busy with Seattle Central students who may or may not have bought something to eat, Capitol Hill’s location of the Panera Bread will close at the end of the month.

Thanks to the CHS readers letting us know about the sign going up announcing the impending closure.

Panera is a St. Louis-based company which also owns Au Bon Pain is part of the global JAB Holding Company. Last year, JAB, which also owns the Stumptown coffee chain, came under increased scrutiny over its founding family’s Nazi past.

The Capitol Hill Panera debuted in 2010 in the Broadway Building amid a roster of chain businesses joining the development coming out of the global economic downturn of the late 2000s. A representative for Hunters Capital, the Capitol Hill-based developer that owns and manages the building tells CHS that there is already a new tenant lined up to replace Panera but couldn’t reveal what business was incoming to the Broadway and Pine development due to a nondisclosure agreement.

Expect some changes and a new business that is probably not a restaurant. The new tenant will require a permitted “change of use” with the city.

