A little Star in a big Capitol Hill space hopes to make it on Broadway

Ernie Enkhtaivan and family have launched Star Fusion and Bar, a restaurant with about as much fusion as you can pack from Asia — from sashimi to Mongolian beef stew — into the large restaurant space at the corner of Broadway and Mercer where Dilettante used to do its chocolatey thing.

CHS reported on Enkhtaivan’s plans for Star last month as the family of restaurant veterans with Bay Area and Mongolian roots came together with a plan to fill the 3,000-square-foot restaurant space.

In some places on earth, the restaurant’s footprint wouldn’t be such a challenge but, on Broadway, sky high rents already inspired one restaurateur to bail out and pass along his lease after only 18 months on the north end of Capitol Hill’s central business strip. “It’s large — which translates to expensive,” Edgar Pelayo of Añejo Restaurant and Tequila Bar said about the space.

Fried chicken skewers – panko fried, aonori, teriyaki, chili aioli Hamachi carpaccio – tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, house sauce Asian pear salad – arugula, crisp asian pear, golden raisins, pecans, lemon balsamic vinaigrette Beet salad Steak wrapped asparagus – citrus soy dressing Tempura scallop – tomato, scallions, spicy dijon aioli, tobiko

Now it is Enkhtaivan’s to make work. His menu for Star — still a work in progress — is evidence the family members who have come together for the venture aren’t going to miss an opportunity. There is ramen and poke, miso pork or a NY steak, Mongolian noodles and calamari fries. You’ll also find a full bar. It’s a busy, hustling concept that even Yelp doesn’t know quite how to handle. The online service categorizes the restaurant as “Japanese.”

But you won’t find “Mongolian Grill.” “That’s not real Mongolian food,” Enkhtaivan told CHS in January.

Will Star be able to fly above the rent challenges and expensive business environment on Capitol Hill and across Seattle? They are just getting started but you might watch the space as a sign of whether effort alone can make your restaurant a true star on Broadway.

Star Fusion and Bar is open at 538 Broadway E. It is open daily starting at 11:30 AM through 10 PM and until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. There is no website or social media. For now, the best place to learn more is on Star’s Yelp page.

HAPPY NEW YEAR! YOU'VE BEEN MEANING TO! SUBSCRIBE TO KEEP CHS GOING INTO 2020! We need your help. Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE TODAY. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment. Why support CHS? More here.