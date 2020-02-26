After Blaine Street Steps escape, SPD K9 Pele tracks down auto theft suspect carrying cash-stuffed fanny pack

Tracking down a stolen Volvo on Capitol Hill and excellent work by department K9 Pele netted police a warrants suspect, dozens of bags of stolen goods, and a fanny pack filled with thousands of dollars in cash and stolen credit cards.

Police say the Volvo was tracked via GPS to the 1700 block Lakeview Blvd E Tuesday night just before 9 PM where officers found four suspects, “several of whom were moving items from the Volvo into a waiting BMW.”

K9 Officer TJ San Miguel and police dog Pele were able to track down one 33-year-old suspect who attempted to run from the scene up the Blaine Street Steps where he was found hiding in a yard of a home in the 1800 block of Broadway E.

Police say the suspect was found carrying “meth, heroin and $11,000 in cash in a fanny pack, a bag containing 15-20 credit cards, all in different names, as well as apparently valuable jewelry, and a receipt indicating he had recently pawned $4,600 worth of jewelry at a pawn shop.” The suspect was wanted on a felony warrant out of Snohomish County and a fugitive warrant in Colorado, police say.

Police say the other man and two women found with the stolen vehicle were identified and released. Police also recovered two stolen license plates from Washington and Utah at the scene.

Armed with a warrant, police searched the 33-year-old suspect’s downtown hotel room and found “a significant number of stolen passports, legal documents, clothing with tags still attached, electronics, cash, and jewelry.”

Seattle police are working with Mercer Island police and continue to investigate the case. The suspect was booked into King County Jail for investigation of drug and vehicle theft charges.

This month, San Miguel and her partner Pele became the first all-female team to compete on the America’s Top Dog television show. They are also the only all-female K9 team in the Seattle Police Department.

