After development project kicked back into motion this week, fire scorches Belmont Ave E property lined up for demolition

A garage part of a large set of properties lined up for redevelopment burned Thursday afternoon and brought a large Seattle Fire response to Belmont Ave E.

There were no reported injuries and damage from the fire appeared to have mostly been limited to the detached garage along Belmont. Seattle Fire was investigating to determine the blaze’s cause.

Seattle Police was also collecting evidence at the scene after being called to a report of squatters on the property earlier this week.

The property extending up the slope from Belmont to Bellevue Ct E is planned for demolition and clearing to make way for a new four-story building with a mix of around 36 small efficiency dwelling units along with seven standard apartments. CHS last reported on the project in fall of 2018. It has been tied up pending a decision from the Department of Construction and Inspections that was finally rendered this week. Monday’s decision opened the door to the start of clearing the property and redevelopment.

Meanwhile, Seattle has been moving on doing more to hold landlords responsible for their empty properties as they await development including increasing fees on developers who let properties sit empty and go derelict.

Last February, the Belmont property was issued a citation warning for not removing vegetation obstructing the right of way. No SDCI complaints or warnings have been issued on the property regarding the condition of the property or camping.

JOIN THE MOVEMENT -- SUBSCRIBE TO CHS: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE TODAY. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment. Why support CHS? More here.