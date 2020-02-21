Post navigation

Board moves trio of Capitol Hill auto row-era buildings forward in landmarks process

Three buildings with auto row roots within blocks of each other on Capitol Hill will move forward in the Seattle landmarks process.

The Capitol Hill Historical Society advocacy and research group reported the successful Wednesday vote:

The group is already calling on supporters to email public comments in support of the nominations for the second, more onerous round of the process slated to be heard April 1st. With landmarks board approval, a building can be given protections and development restrictions that can include preventing demolition. The city council will eventually have to approve any designations.

Booth Building at Broadway and Pine is also on the path to historical protections

At the center of Wednesday’s vote is 11th and Pike’s Baker Linen building. Capitol Hill developer Liz Dunn is planning a seismic overhaul and the addition of two stories of office space above the structure and two more auto row-era structures at Pine and Broadway and has worked with the Capitol Hill Historical Society to establish historical protections for the 1916-built property originally created as “as an automobile showroom, garage, and service building”  by architect Sønke Engelhart Sønnichsen “in the Commercial or Chicago School style.”

Meanwhile, the other two auto row-era structures moved forward in the landmarks process are destined to be part of a planned affordable housing and homeless youth services project at Pine and Broadway from Capitol Hill Housing and YouthCare.

You can read CHS’s report about the histories of all three buildings here.

