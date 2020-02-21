Capitol Hill Pets | Brady on Broadway

Brady (Lab/Golden mix), and Eric (likely human mix), were sitting outside Vivace when they caught our eye. Brady is 15 and a half! and sweet as can be. Brady is a world traveler having marked his territory in Boston, London, and now Capitol Hill, Seattle. Brady and Eric have been together Brady’s entire existence on this planet, so be sure to stop and say hello. They’re lovely.

We ask photographer Alex Garland to follow marchers in the rain and do crazy things like trying to make yet another picture of yet another huge apartment building look interesting. We thought we’d ask him to do something a little more fun. Capitol Hill Pets is a semi-regular look at our furry, fuzzy, feathered, and finned friends found out and about on Capitol Hill.