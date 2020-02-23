CHS History | 15th Ave E QFC land deal, E Olive Way pot shops, new owners at Melrose Market, Rhino Room debut

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:
Holy Names reaches agreement with Capitol Hill neighbors after long fight over underground parking garage
What’s next for Melrose Market under new owners? Tenants say maybe a breath of fresh air
This Capitol Hill traffic circle probably isn’t really home to Seattle’s first ‘photo enforced’ stop sign
No Barista Boyz — yet — but a bikini drive-thru Ladybug Espresso has, indeed, opened on Capitol Hill
With a good reason for the sad news, Jackson’s Catfish Corner has closed — UPDATE: Stay tuned!
The three-way race to open first E Olive Way pot shops has two winners
Big property deal set to reshape Capitol Hill’s somewhat sleepy 15th Ave E
Expect a Pike/Pine zoo with ‘surprise’ Macklemore free show at Neumos — UPDATE
Tech bros, affordability, and mental health — ‘the end of the line for Seattle’s gay neighborhood’
Pike/Pine business owners bemoan ‘culture clash,’ construction impacts as Mayor Murray tours neighborhood
Capitol Hill food+drink | Mezcaleria Oaxaca, The Rhino Room ready for E Pine debuts
Displaced by development on Capitol Hill, B&O closes its doors in Ballard
Capitol Hill food+drink | 24-hour ‘dive’ Lost Lake set to serve Pike/Pine
Tom Douglas uses radio show to Yelp a Capitol Hill restaurant
Anti-police ‘anarchists’ march on Broadway, leave damage in wake
Volunteer Park tree #98 has fallen taking a chunk of the amphitheater wall with it
Entrepreneur puts Capitol Hill’s used padded mailers to work — How you can help
Another Capitol Hill restaurant opening: Take a seat at the Tin Table
