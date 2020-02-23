Post navigation

CHS History | 15th Ave E QFC land deal, E Olive Way pot shops, new owners at Melrose Market, Rhino Room debut

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:

2019

 

Holy Names reaches agreement with Capitol Hill neighbors after long fight over underground parking garage

What’s next for Melrose Market under new owners? Tenants say maybe a breath of fresh air


This Capitol Hill traffic circle probably isn’t really home to Seattle’s first ‘photo enforced’ stop sign

2018

 

No Barista Boyz — yet — but a bikini drive-thru Ladybug Espresso has, indeed, opened on Capitol Hill

With a good reason for the sad news, Jackson’s Catfish Corner has closed — UPDATE: Stay tuned!

The three-way race to open first E Olive Way pot shops has two winners

2017

 

Big property deal set to reshape Capitol Hill’s somewhat sleepy 15th Ave E

Police investigate 23rd/Jackson shopping center shootout

2016

 

Expect a Pike/Pine zoo with ‘surprise’ Macklemore free show at Neumos — UPDATE

Tech bros, affordability, and mental health — ‘the end of the line for Seattle’s gay neighborhood’

2015

 

Pike/Pine business owners bemoan ‘culture clash,’ construction impacts as Mayor Murray tours neighborhood

Hundreds rally at Seattle U in union fight

2014

 

Capitol Hill food+drink | Mezcaleria Oaxaca, The Rhino Room ready for E Pine debuts

Displaced by development on Capitol Hill, B&O closes its doors in Ballard

2013

 

Capitol Hill food+drink | 24-hour ‘dive’ Lost Lake set to serve Pike/Pine

R Place another Capitol Hill nightclub fighting red tape

2012

 

Would you ride the Capitol Hill gondola?

Tom Douglas uses radio show to Yelp a Capitol Hill restaurant

2011

 

Anti-police ‘anarchists’ march on Broadway, leave damage in wake

Volunteer Park tree #98 has fallen taking a chunk of the amphitheater wall with it

2010

 

Entrepreneur puts Capitol Hill’s used padded mailers to work — How you can help

Mystery lounge taking shape in old War Room space

2009

 

Another Capitol Hill restaurant opening: Take a seat at the Tin Table

The Loveless Building: A Brief History

