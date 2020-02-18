CHS Pics | Get these Broadway tamales while they’re hot at A & A Cafe Organic Tamaleria

It’s a good sign when your new tamaleria can barely wrap enough tamales to keep up with demand.

A & A Cafe Organic Tamaleria Cider House has hit the ground running as fast as it can on Broadway and is now setting about expanding its hours for lunch.

CHS reported on the Capitol Hill offshoot of the Everett favorite in January as Ana Espinoza and husband Augustin Carbajal expanded the organic tamale cafe to Seattle.

Taking over the former poke shop at 212 Broadway E, A & A has been keeping Tuesday through Sunday, 2:30 PM to 10:30 PM hours but keep your eyes open for lunchtime availability.

A & A features a wide array of tamales including standards from mother-in-law Maria Lourdes Nunez’s kitchen like pork, beef, and chicken, plus specialities like jalapeno cheese, zucchini squash, and sweet offerings like pineapple or mango. All are made with organic ingredients when available.

The cider part of the offering is still to come, pending a liquor license. A & A’s Capitol Hill tamaleria will feature a selection from another Everett original — Soundbite Cider.

You can learn more on the A & A Cafe Organic Tamaleria Cider House Facebook page.

