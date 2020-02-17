Clad in brick, concrete, and metal, design for five-story building replacing 15th Ave E gas station rounds into shape

A plan to add 68 apartments and space for four businesses to 15th Ave E in a design that echoes auto row preservation-focused projects elsewhere in the neighborhood will be getting its turn before the design review board Wednesday, February 19th.
In this case, there is not auto row building to develop — only an old gas station to tear down. The Hilltop Gas Station had been put on the market in 2016. Hunter’s Capital, the Capitol Hill-based development company purchased the property for $2.75 million in 2018. Since then they’ve been working on a redevelopment plan, one which is now entering the home stretch.
The plan now calls for a five-story building, residential over retail. While an earlier version called for more residential units, that number has been scaled back to 68. Michael Oaksmith of Hunter’s Capital, explained the reason was simple, the developer wanted to add more one- and two-bedroom units into the building.
“More of a unit mix,” Oaksmith said.
There will also be space for four businesses. Oaksmith said there could be an opportunity for restaurant in one of the four, the other three will be for non-food and drink uses. While tenants are not yet lined up, Oaksmith did say one recent Capitol Hill staple won’t make an appearance.
“There will be no bank. You can write that down,” he said.
The Studio Meng Strazzara-designed project is set to have 21 parking spaces, which will enter and exit off E Mercer. There will be a roof deck for residents. New landscaping strips will be planted along both 15th and Mercer.
Keeping the design true to the neighborhood was one of Hunter’s goals, Oaksmith said. The façade will use brick, pre-cast concrete, and metal elements, designed to blend in with existing buildings to the south and the rest of the neighborhood.
Oaksmith said the materials, which can be a bit more expensive for builders, will be worth it, even if it means delaying the payoff.
“We are long-term investors, so we are going to be in the neighborhood for a long time,” he said.
All four of the businesses and the main residential entrance will be along 15th Ave. The plan calls for slight variations in the entrances, to break up the mass of the building along the block. The building is pushed a bit to the east, so as not to crowd the existing neighbors the property backs to. That likely means there will not be sufficient space for outside seating, should that restaurant materialize.
“We just hope the (design review) package shows the time and effort we put in,” Oaksmith said. “We want this thing to look good 20, 30, 40 years from now.”
There may be a bit of unsightliness on the southern wall. That face of the building will be completely blank. Oaksmith said that’s because the property to the south is what’s called a zero-lot line, meaning they can build all the way up to the property line. There are no current plans to redevelop that site, but eventually, it’s a safe bet it will happen. In these cases, Oaksmith said, things like windows are usually not placed along those sides, since they will one day be rendered useless.
The developers are currently finishing the clean-up process on the lot. As is typical with former gas stations, there was some contamination in the soil which will need to be dealt with before a new building can open.
Oaksmith said they have already pulled the gas tanks out, and the cleanup the rest of the contamination continues. He said they hope to have it finished soon. However, there may be an option to continue the clean-up during construction, if necessary.
Assuming everything goes to plan, Oaksmith said they expect to start working on the site in late summer or early fall of this year, and he projected a 16-month construction schedule.
HAPPY NEW YEAR! YOU'VE BEEN MEANING TO! SUBSCRIBE TO KEEP CHS GOING INTO 2020! We need your help. Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE TODAY. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment. Why support CHS? More here.
RIP 15th.
I dunno, man. This is way better than when City People’s got replaced by that bland Walgreens. Everyone said RIP 15th then, too. (As they did when Red and Black Books closed.)
Then again, let’s not forget that 15th Ave includes the time-honored abomination that is the QFC building. Not that it’s not challenging to watch a neighborhood change (it is!), but some of the street’s anchor buildings are waaaay uglier than this (key bank, anyone??) and yet somehow 15th has continued being 15th.
Except for all the losers Ike’s brings in. Never should have been allowed.
The Key Bank building is a great example of modernism that’s been ruined by lack of maintenance and bad color choices.
Also, terrible landscape choices. Too many rocks.
Oh and get a load of the oversize molding on the top of the rendering above…I think the ringing I’m hearing is 2004 calling to ask for its trendy design choice back.
Ugh, get rid of that molding.
I’m curious about the soil contamination and what they are doing to remove it. Is it some kind of steaming of the soil or something? Anyone know more details?
Looks like they’re planning a parking structure, in which case they’d dig below where the gas tanks were and seal off with foundation/concrete?
Not enough parking spaces.
“Old Man Yells at Cloud”
https://i.kym-cdn.com/entries/icons/original/000/019/304/old.jpg
Councilmember Sawant will stop this atrocity at once. We need gas stations. We need street parking. We don’t need overpriced housing for people who threaten my way of life.
Sawant saved the Showbox. She saved Saba restaurant. She is responsible for Amazon moving 15,000 jobs to Bellevue, where they belong. She will save the gas station. She will save street parking for the senior Seattle soldiers who bravely defend the city.
Get your bitter ass BS off here
I can’t tell if this is sarcasm or not.
If it is, I love it.
Who owns the rest of the low rise further along 15th. The temptation for $$ is going to start to build up. I know the QFC site was sold a while back as well. It’s basically going to be a clone of broadway with long stretches of characterless buildings…
Hmm. I think that’s a quite nice looking building.
I like the way it minimizes the parking garage entrance.
15th sucks a ton now…….glad I moved out of the hill a long time ago
Techie crash needs to happen ASAP… look forward to the days all these buildings stand empty and landlords go bankrupt
“Get your bitter ass BS off here”
Irony, anyone?
Eh… Sawant hate is manufactured and redditor-y… I’m just doing a general complaint
Sawant hate is manufactured? Really? There are so many things wrong with her I’m not typing them all up. I will summarize and say she has contributed to the decay of Seattle and her socialist ideology is one of failure and starvation that has been repeated across the globe across cultures and has led to the deaths of hundreds of millions. She has never had a real job and lives off her ex-husbands stock earnings at Microsoft.
Well we D3ers like her…so get over it.
We are tired of being oppressed by the tyranny of Amazon and Jenny Durkan constantly butt-kissing them and sacrificing the welfare of the people.
Poor Janice seems to have an advanced case of Fox News Brain Rot, or FNBR.
Stay strong, Janice, there’s always hope for remission with FNBR.
Please name one successful socialist country or one place it has succeeded. You can name call all you want but it doesn’t make you right.
If you want to fully buy into the neo-liberal socialist ideology without an eye to history then you’re what your political representatives would call a useful idiot.
Amazon has 37,000 open positions right now.
I’d suggest you support housing or we’ll just continue to be another SF.
Pretty great design overall. This will be a good addition to the neighborhood.
Welp, no. This isn’t a great design. It looks like all the buildings that people cried over when you could simply save the facade and build on top of it? This looks like a a version of the Sun Electric building, but there’s no saving of an original facade, so why the hell does it look like this?
I have so many questions…
Why does the language of the pilasters just stop after floor 2?
What the F is that white saddlebag?
It looks like there’s 3 different buildings all smashed together. I applaud the nicer materials, just wish this building could hold an actual design strategy together for more than 2 floors.
The new Hugo House could be a good example for this project to learn some restraint. That building is a fine, nice building…
Oh, this is a Meng Strazzara design. Makes sense.
Agreed.
This is the type of design that comes from an architecture firm specializing in the creation of strip malls in Bellevue.
And boy do they ever!