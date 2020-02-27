‘Community leader and reproductive rights activist’ Murray will challenge Chopp in 43rd

With a Capitol Hill, Seattle, WA dateline, a headshot clearly taken at the Capitol Hill Farmers Market, and a campaign logo that incorporates a red, white, and blue light rail train, community leader and reproductive rights activist Jessi Murray has announced she will take on veteran legislator Frank Chopp for his seat in the state’s House.

Murray is casting the race in light that is likely familiar to any close observer of the 2020 Democratic Primary battle — a decision between the Democratic establishment and a new, more progressive approach:

I am running for this seat because it is time for a new direction. From healthcare to income inequality, we need bold solutions to the greatest challenges facing our district and state. Democrats have majorities in both the house and the senate, yet we still have the most regressive tax system in the country and have not made meaningful movement on addressing our homelessness crisis. As a Representative for one of the most Democratic and left-leaning districts in the state, I will be a loud and proud advocate for transit, housing, healthcare, and climate action.

Murray is a Technical Program Manager at GenUI and a current commissioner and former co-chair of the Seattle LGBTQ Commission, and a Precinct Committee Officer with the 43rd Legislative District Democrats.

Earlier this month, incumbent Chopp announced he would seek reelection to the seat he has held since 1995, highlighting his part in building “a 20-year Democratic majority that passed significant legislation to expand health care, build union membership throughout Washington, raise teacher salaries, safeguard reproductive rights and women’s health care, reduce gun violence, and so much more.”

Chopp’s recent run of election victories could be a model for establishment Democrats facing an onslaught of challenges from the left. In Chopp’s last race, he faced tepid competition from a Republican challenger who could only claim around 10% of the vote. But before that, he twice fended off Socialist Alternative challengers including in 2012 when he defeated upstart candidate Kshama Sawant in what for Chopp was a squeaker — a 71% to 29% victory. Chopp stepped aside last year from his role of Speaker of the House.

CHS will have more from both candidates soon. Challengers will face off in August with the top two going through to the November General Election. In the meantime, you have until March 10th to cast your vote in the state’s presidential primary.

You can learn more about Murray at electjessimurray.com.

