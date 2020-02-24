In fight to head off state restrictions that would kill Seattle effort, Tax Amazon march will step off from Cal Anderson

#TaxAmazon is asking legislators: Will you publicly oppose a ban on taxing big business? Huge applause when Rep Frank Chopp says: YES! #waleg pic.twitter.com/Bj9TcMLwdh — #TaxAmazon! Join the Movement 🔥 (@TaxAmazonMvt) February 22, 2020

Cal Anderson Park will again swing into action this week as a cradle of Seattle activism. Next Sunday will bring a Kshama Sawant-led March on March 1st to Tax Amazon starting at the park’s fountain and ending at the online giant’s downtown spheres:

“There is tremendous momentum to Tax Amazon, but big business is fighting tooth and nail to undermine our movement,” the rallying cry reads.

The rally and march follow a weekend victory for the effort to create a payroll tax on the city’s largest 3% of businesses in Seattle that would raise $300 million annually for housing and environmental initiatives. Organizers from the Tax Amazon campaign say their protest at a legislative town hall held Saturday on First Hill forced at least one key concession as Rep. Frank Chopp “was met with loud applause by community members” when he reportedly said he would “publicly oppose pre-emption.”

Sawant has called on legislative leaders to avoid restrictions preventing Seattle from enacting a business tax in state proposals that would open the door for King County to tax large employers to support housing and homelessness services.

Earlier this month, the veteran legislator Chopp announced he would again run to retain his seat in Olympia. He has represented the 43rd District since 1995.

The Tax Amazon effort has also targeted 43rd Rep. Nicole Macri in its push to head off any preemption restrictions.

Chopp and Macri have co-sponsored state proposals that would open the door for King County to tax large employers to support housing and homelessness services. Many of the area’s largest companies including Amazon and Microsoft have said they will support the state bill — if legislators add restrictions preempting cities from passing their own taxes on businesses to pay for housing and homelessness. Sawant has referred to any such restrictive effort as a “Protect Bezos Act.”

Meanwhile, Cal Anderson is now slated to miss out on another 2020 day of activism. Organizers of Seattle’s 2020 Womxn’s March have opted for a change of location after postponing the event in January due to concerns over cold temperatures. Originally planned to return for another year rallying and stepping off from Cal Anderson with thousands of participants, this year’s march is now being planned to start on Beacon Hill on March 8th as part of a celebration of International Women’s Day.

