Olympia leaders to hold 43rd Legislative District Town Hall

The 43rd District’s leaders in Olympia will be in the neighborhood this weekend to discuss updates on the 2020 legislative session.

Sen. Jamie Pedersen, Rep. Frank Chopp, and Rep. Nicole Macri are scheduled to attend Saturday’s 43rd Legislative District Town Hall beginning at 1:30 PM in First Hill’s Seattle First Baptist Church:

43rd Legislative District Town Hall

CHS talked with the team of Democrats earlier this year about their priorities for the session including homelessness, housing, reproductive health care, climate change, and schools.

Expect a few questions about “preemption” — Seattle City Council representative Kshama Sawant has called on the legislative leaders to not include any preemption rules that would prevent Seattle from enacting its own business tax in a state proposal that would open the door for King County to tax large employers to support housing and homelessness services.

Last week, Sawant unveiled details of her proposed “Amazon Tax Legislation” that would raise $300 million for housing and environmental initiatives with a tax on Amazon and Seattle’s largest payrolls.

