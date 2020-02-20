Olympia leaders to hold 43rd Legislative District Town Hall

The 43rd District’s leaders in Olympia will be in the neighborhood this weekend to discuss updates on the 2020 legislative session.
Sen. Jamie Pedersen, Rep. Frank Chopp, and Rep. Nicole Macri are scheduled to attend Saturday’s 43rd Legislative District Town Hall beginning at 1:30 PM in First Hill’s Seattle First Baptist Church:
CHS talked with the team of Democrats earlier this year about their priorities for the session including homelessness, housing, reproductive health care, climate change, and schools.
Expect a few questions about “preemption” — Seattle City Council representative Kshama Sawant has called on the legislative leaders to not include any preemption rules that would prevent Seattle from enacting its own business tax in a state proposal that would open the door for King County to tax large employers to support housing and homelessness services.
Last week, Sawant unveiled details of her proposed “Amazon Tax Legislation” that would raise $300 million for housing and environmental initiatives with a tax on Amazon and Seattle’s largest payrolls.
- Categories
- Tags #2020Vierne #acrobatics #adoptacat #AdultLearning #aerials #affordability #aging #ALSIcebucketchallenge #fitcamp #bootcamp #fitness #annexlove #anniversary #jimmysonbroadway #cocktails #AprilFoolsDay #artgallery #virtualreality #Artists #artschool #artwalk #caphill #caphillartwalk #AsianAmerican #bachelorauction #BackyardBBQ #BalticRoom #barsueseattle #Battlebots #beatthebridge #beerleague #beerleague #capitolhill #ISL #ScrubJays #softball #SummitPublicHouse #between the hospital and cemetery #Bianca Del Rio #bigscreen #blockparty #blueconestudios #boldnewwork #book marketing #books #bootcamp #bootcamp #fitcamp #fitness #fitnessfun #indooractivities #booze #brainstormer #bunnies #caphillbar #caphilltrivia #CapitalHill #CapitolCider #capitolhill #capitolhill #cheese #cheeselovers #gourmet #local #eatlocal #seattle #washington #gocoop #goats #capitolhillarts #capitolhillgaragesale #capitolhillseattle #capitolholl #CasualIndustries #celebrate #CentralCinema #centraldistrict #centralseattle #chilean #cirquemacabre #citycouncilcandidate #clothingexchange #community #CommunityBacked #Conservatory #contemporarycircus #continuingeducation #contortion #CopperCanyonPress #courtofseattle #crime #cultural event #cureseattle #familymeal #cyrwheel #DarkDivas #dessert #DinnerTheatre #discount #district3 #dogfriendly #dogs #drinks #EarthDay #easterbonnet #Ebola #economicdevelopment #eeeeeats #egghunt #Environmentaljustice #espresso #events #fabulous #familyfriendly #Farmersmarket #fashionshow #Film #fitcamp #fitness #fun #weekend #fitness #sundayfunday #fitnessforfree #Flamenco #food #foodanddrink #foodie #free #workout #bootcamp #fitcamp #freebeer #freeshots #FuckComcast #funfitness #GageAcademyofArt #GageTeenArtist #gaypoetry #getripped #giftideas #gildasclub #greekfood #Greekwines #hairsalon #handbalancing #handmadegoods #happyhour #Hawks #HCF2014 #healthyfun #holidays #hotjavacooljazz2017 #housing #HugoHouse #icecream #indooractivity #IndustrialSoftballLeague #interactive #iraqwar #ISL #Jana Mohr Lone #jelloshots #jerichobrown #jubileecan #kettlebells #KYLERMARTZ #LIVEPAINTING #ARTSHOW #CAPITOLHILLARTWALK #LGBTQ #LMAC #localart #lovecraft #lownslow #Mariners #marriage #marysplace #Masquerade #mayday #meat #Memorial Day #meshnet #metoo #Mirrim #mixedmedia #Moth #MothersDay #mothersday2015 #mudbay #MusicalTheater #neighbors #newmedia #newownership #newyearsresolutions #nocover #NotYourModelMinority #npschicago2018 #nubianprideproductions #nursesweek #NYE2017 #NYE2019 #occult #OneBreathOneWorld #OneLove #OpenHouse #openmic #outdooractivity #pamelabanks #parkediem #Peaches Christ #peopleforpamela #pianobar #karaoke #plussize #poetryevents #poetryparty #poetryreading #prideauction #pridefest #propertymanagement #pubrun #pubtriviaseattle #punkrock #rainier #rainierbeer #RDay #re-opening #recess #recycling #redchairsalon #RelayForLife #Rendezvous #rental#safety #renterrights #renters #ritualpnw #roaring20s #SAID2014 #samstavernseattle #sausagefest #SCCC #SchoolofNewandContinuingStudies #schools #Science #ScrubJays #sculptorsdrawings #SeaArchitecture #seacirq #seaelex #SEAthtr #SEATRIKAN #SeattleAFAR #seattleart #seattleartists #seattlearts #seattleauthors #seattledrag #seattlefringe #SeattleISL #SeattleNeighborhoods #Seattlepoetry #seattletheater #SeattleUniversity #self publishing #shopsmall #shopthehill #smallbusinesssaturday #soccer #socialjustice #softball #SouthAsia #sports #StandUp #STEM #SUCEJS #SummerCamp #summerfun #SummitPublicHouse #sundayfunday #sundayworkout #Superbowl #supportlivingartists #survivors #T1D #TaiChi #Tasveer #tbd #TeenSummer #tenantrights #tenants #theatreseattle #TheMoth #TheNeighborLadyHustlers #thesummit #threehigh #transportation #Travel #treeclimbing #treewalk #UW Center for Philosophy for Children #Valentines #VickiRobin #VocalpointSeattle #volleyball #vr #WARHawk #washingtonwine #WAwine #wealthinequality #weddings #WestminsterDogShow #whatevenisgirl #wheretoeat #wierdos #WineTasting #winterdrive #WorldHealingDay #WorldReliefSeattle $15 11th ave 12th avenue 12th Avenue Arts 18+ 1920s 1960s Music 1970's music 1984 1k 2014 2015 2016 2017 2019 2020 206 zulu 21 and over 21+ 520 7th star spirit arts 90's workout A Midsummer Night's Fantasy Aaron Clark aaron samuels ABBA abbey of st joan abstract art academic Academy Awards access accessible Accessories ACLU acoustic music acrylic painting acting acting classes acting classes seattle acting in seattle action jackson activists activities acupressure ada's books ada’s discovery cafe adopt adra boo adriana ramirez adult adult classes adult sex advanced advent adventure advertising advocacy aerial rope aerialists aerobics affordable Affordable Care Act affordable housing Africa African American african art africatown afrobeat after school Age 10+ AGRA Watch agriculture AIDS AIDS Walk Alan DePuy Alaska Albers School alcohol free alcoholism ale Aleksa Manila Alice in Wonderland Alignment all ages all natural All Souls Day allAges Allegri Miserere Allen Greenberg Allison allison durazzi alternative alternative medicine Alyssa Edwards Amanda Lepore Amazon American Cancer Society american lung association american sign language americana Amphitheater Ana Walker anal Anastacia Renee anastasia rudenco angel card readings Angry Birds animal animal blessing animals animated animation anniverary anniversary annual sale Anthony Newman apartment apartments apodments appetizers Apple tv apples get paired Appreciation arbor arboretum Arboretum Foundation architecture arrested development art art and culture art and spirituality art class art exibit art for sale art residency art show art walk artexhibit artgallery artisan chocolate artist artist talk artist's way seattle arts Arts and Crafts arts walk artSEA artStar Artwalk Ash Wednesday Asian American ASL asuw asylum at Seattle Community College Auction audio audiovisual audition authentic author reading authors autumn awareness awesome awp conference Ayurveda b movies babies baby Bach bachata backyard bacon stip Bacon Strip BADDAD bakery balance balkan Balkan Night Northwest ballard ballet BallotsandBaristas2019 bang bangpike bangpine bangseattle bar Barboza Bargains baroque music barriers Barry Manilow bartender baseball bastille bastille day Batch 206 bayan bazaar bbq beach beacon hill beat Beauty beavers bechdel test Bee beer beer garden beer league Beer tasting beerfest beetles Beginners Tai Chi belly dance bellydance Ben Delacreme Ben Yisrael BenDelaCreme benefit benefit event beneift benjamin benne Bent berghain berlin best burger best burger in town Best of the Northwest Better Balance bhangra bicycle big band bike bikes biking Bill McJohn Bingo biodiversity bird birding birds and bees birthday Bjarke Mitchell Black black experience BLACK HISTORY MONTH BLACK LIVES MATTER black seattle arts blackgirlmagic blackhealthmatters blackhotsunday blacklivesmatter BlackStax BLENDIANA JONES blitz Blitz Capitol Hill Art Walk blm block party blow jobs bluegrass Blues board games boat boats body paint body positive bodyart bogart bold new work bollywood boniver bonsai book book club book reading book release party book sale book signing book talk Books booksellers booksigning bookstore boost botanic botanical botanical art botanical sketching botany bottle boudoir boudoir photography bouncer bourbon boutique Boxing boylesque boys' choir brain BRAKEBILL Brass Brazilian music breakfast breath work Breathing Brenthaven brewers brewers night brewing BridgePort Brewing Bright Light Bright Light Briq house British composers broadway broken spokes bronze Brooklyn bruce lee Bruce Neswick brunch buddy wakefield budget Buffy the vampire slayer Building bullitt center BUMP Burger Burlesque bus stop Business business education butoh butterflies Cactus Cafe Red cafepettirosso caffe vita Cal Anderson Cal Anderson Park calm Calvary: The Hill camp Cancer Cancer Support Community Candidate Survivor candlelight cannabis canterbury Cantonese CapHill caphillTOD Capital Hill capital hill oracle card readings capitol capitol cider capitol hil capitol hill capitol hill art walk capitol hill block party Capitol Hill boutique capitol hill chamber capitol hill chamber of commerce capitol hill housing Capitol Hill Presbyterian Church Capitol Hill women capitolhillartwalk capitolhillsalon capitolhillstation capitolhillTOD captiol hill Car Car Clubs card Card games cardio cards against humanity career career advice career development Caregivers Carlo Gesualdo Carlos Moscardini carnival Caroling carols cartoon Cartoonists cartoons cary moon cash cash prizes cat catalyst cater cathedral Catholicism Cats Cause CD Celebration celtic cross card readings cemetery center for urban horticulture centerpieces central cinema Central Co-op central district CEO certified fairyologist César Franck CFFS chakra card readings chamber music chamber orchestra champagne Champange Toast championship change charity Charity and Volunteer Charles Wood Charpentier chbp CHCC cheap chebonchebon Cheese chef chef dinner chef tarik abdullah Chekhov Chen Chen Taijiquan cherdonna chess CHH Chi Chi DeVayne Chi Kung Chicago Chichester Psalms chickens child childbirth children children's choir children's film children's miracle network Chile Chinatown chinese chocolate chocolate gifts choice choir Choir music choir of men and boys Choir of St John's College Cambridge ChooseOptimism chop suey chophouse row chophouserow chopsuey choral Choral Music choreography christian Christina Wygant christmas Christmas carols christmas eve Christmas Music Christophe Mantoux CHS CHS Holidays CHSPride church Church Choir Music Church Music church service cider cider event cider pairing cider release cider tasting Cincinnati Boychoir cinema cinema dissection cinematography Circles circus circus show cistern city city council City of Seattle ciudad Civil Rights Clara Fraser Class classes classic film classic music classical classical guitar classical music Claude Debussy clean sweep cleanup Climate climate change climate justice climb Clint Kraus clinton clothes clothing clothing swap clown club club vibe cmn cnn Co-op cocktail Cocktail Tasting cocktails Coco Decker coffee cold brew collaboration collective College College Fair college night colonialism coloringcontest columbia city comedy comedy nest comic Comic Books Comicon Comics coming out commercial kitchen communication communism community Community Alliance for Global Justice community council community design community engagement Community Forum Community Meeting community service Community; Education; History; Railroad; Hiking communityservice competition Composition compost composting Concert Confectional Conference conifer connection Consignment construction consumer technology consumption room contemporary ance contemporary art contemporary circus show Contemporary classical music contemporary dance contemporarydance contest Convention cookies cooking cooking class cooperatives coordination corde lisse cornish cornishmusicseries corset magazine cosplay costume costume contest costume party costumes costuming countee cullen couples court of seattle covenproductions coworking craft craft beer Craft Market crafting Crafts creative creative writing creativity creativity classes creativity classes seattle credit crepes crime drama Criminal Justice Crista Miller Croation cruise CrystalynKae Cuff culinary demos culinary program cultural awareness culture cunnilingus cupcake royale cupcakes curator custom oracle card readings Cycling cynthia french D.j. Martinez dads dance dance class dance party dance underground dance workshop Dance_Party dancer dancing dante's inferno dogs Daoism darts Data Design date date night datenight dating David Briggs David Lasky David Leung ddf deaf deaf spotlight Deafqueer deal debates decolonize your sex life decorations defects DefundDAPL democracy Democrats Demos dennis hopper density design design review Designer Detroit development diet different digital Digital Art dining dinner dinner idea Diogenes dirty nails disaster Disco discrimination discussion distribution District 3 Divas diversity diy dj dj daps01 DJ Krot dj mixxtress dj prashant dj proh mic DJ Riff Raff DJ Sharlese DJ Tony Burns DJ TOPSPIN dj whatever djs doctor who documentary dog dolls Domestic Violence don luchos donnatella howe donormaal dorothy frances kent downtown dpd Dr Katrina Sanford draft beer drag drag king drag queen Dragshow drama drawing Drawing Jam drawings DRAZE drink and draw drink local drink specials Drink Upsidedown drinking Drinking LIberally drive Drone Drop in drug user health drumming durazzi Duruflé Duruflé Requiem Durufle Requiem Op. 9 dusk dye dyke march E. Union early bloomers early education early music Early Music Seattle earth day earthquake east district east west bookshop Easter easter egg hunt Easter Service easteregghunt eating contest eatlocal eatwell Ebo barton ECCC Eclectic Theater eco ecocinema ecology economic empowerment edible edible mushrooms edible plants Edie'sShoes editing education educational egg nog ela barton Eldercare election election 2016 elections electronic music electronics elephant ElevatedCocoa elisa chavez elissa ball Elivs Ellen Forney elliott bay elliott bay book company Elliott Book Company Elton John elves Elysian Brewery Embrace the Moon emerald city Emerald City Comicon emergency EMP emperoar fabulous Employee Safety employment enchantdance enchantverticaldance Endorsements energy engaygeSEATTLE England english entertainer entertainment EntreMundos entrepreneur environment environmental justice environmentalism episcopal Epistle equality equity Eric Banks erickson Erika Moen erotic erotic art erotica español Essential Baking Co. ethiopian food ethnobotany etta evan flory barnes Event event planning Events evergreen EVS Wines exercise exercize exhibit Exhibition exhibits experience experimental experimental college extra fabric factory records faerie fair fair trade fairy card readings fall Fall color falty families families in need family Family Activities Family Event family friendly Fantagraphics fantasy farm farm to table farming fashion fashion show Fastest Girls in Town fat positive Father's Day feature featured poet Felix Mendelssohn female empowerment feminism feminist feral children festival festive fiber fiber arts fiction filipino Film film criticism film exhibition film festival film on capitol hill film series film theater filmfestival filmmaking films Films4Families financial freedom Financial Literacy financial planning finn cottom Finnriver cider first annual First Covenant Church First Hill Fishing fitness fixers flea market flexibility FLORAL FLORIST flower flower arrangement flowers flute fly moon royalty foliage folk music Food food and drink food and drinks Food justice food pairing food truck food trucks food waste Food_trucks fooddrive foodtrucks foraging foreign film forest forest bathing forum fostercare foundation France Francesco Corbetta Franck Francois Couperin frankenstein Franz Joseph Haydn Franz Liszt Franz von Stuck fred wildlife refuge Free free beer free class free class kung fu martial arts free concert free concerts free donuts free event free events free exhibition free films free food free tasting free trivia Free wifi FreeComics freeevent freelancers freepeanuts FreeShow freestyle Freeway Rick Ross french French Baroque French music French organ music French pastry Friday Fun friends Friends of the Conservatory frozen cocktails fruit Frye Art Museum Full pot o t fun fun activities fun food fun run fund raiser fundraiser fundraising fundraising event funk funny furniture g-spot Gage Academy gage art academy gala Galant Gallery gallery sati Gallery Talk game Game Not Fame Game of Thrones gamers games gaming gamma ray games garage garage sale garden garden show gardening Gardens Garfield High School garfield hillson gay gay city Gay City Arts Gay City Health Project gay nerd gaymer gdr Geek geekgirlcon geeklesque geeks out GeeksWhoDrink gelato gems gender gender equality gender identity gender wage gap genius gentrification geoffrey castle George Baker georgetown Gerald Near german german language germany GHS gift gift giveaway Gift registry gift wrapping gifts Gilda's Gilda's Club gin Gingerbread Girl Scout Cookies Girl Scouts of Western Washington Girl4Girl Girl4girlseattle girls girlsnightout Give Back give big giving Giving 2016 glamorous refusal glass glassblowing Glasswing GLASSWING GREENHOUSE GLASSWING SHOP GLBT GLBTQ gleaning global Glow gluten-free GNO goethe goethe pop up Goethe Pop Up Seattle goethe seattle goethepopup goetheseattle golf good eats good friday gopro gore gospel Gospel Music got Grace Church Seattle Grace Seattle Grafitti grand Grand Opening grand opening celebration grand slam graphic book graphic design graphic novel grasslands grave Great Britain great wheel greek food Greek Music green green building green plate special green seattle partnership green shores Green Stage GreenStage Greg Gregorian chant Gregorio Allegri Gregory Peterson grist group group health growing GSBA guest chef guest chef tuesday Guest speaker guitar guitarist Gumbo gun violence Gustav Mahler gym gyms gypsy haha hair haiyan relief hall Halloween halloween party Handbags handel Handmade handmade goods hands of fate handson Hanford hangintuff hangover Hanukkah happenings Happiness happiness & joy happiness sprinkling happy grillmore Happy Hour happyhilladays hard cider hard of hearing hardly art Harm reduction harp Harp Music harry potter Harvard Belmont haus des rodriguez HDSA heal Healing Healing Hands for Arthritis healingcenter Health healthcare hearing aids heathers Hebrew help families help for families hemp hemp history week henna Henry Henry Purcell herbal medicine Herbert Howells Herbs heritage Hi Fashion hidmo highline highway 99 blues club hike Hilloween hillsidebar hip hop HipHop historic preservation historical society historically informed performance (HIP) history HIV HIV/AIDS hobby hockey Hodor hoiiday holden Holiday holiday cheer holiday decorations Holiday Events holiday fun Holiday Music holiday party holiday preparation holiday sale holiday shopping holidayhotspot holy saturday holy week home & garden home improvement homeless homeless women homeless youth homelessness homestead homesteading Homless honey Honey Bucket Hong Kong hoodie hop valley brewing horror horror fans Horses horticulture hospital HotCakes HotChocolate hotel hotties house house music house party houseplant hsdc hugo house human rights human services humor hunger Huntington's Disease hybrid hybridspace hymns Ian Martinez ice cream ID identification iive music illness illustration imani sims immigrant immigration reform imperial court of seattle improv improvisation improvisational inclusion inclusive Independent film indi indie indie rock indigenous indigo dye individual world poetry slam Indivisible indoor garden indulgence ingo ink insect inspiration Inspire youth project installation installations interesting International International_District internet interrupt intervention Intiman intuition invasive ipm irrigation islander yacht israel IWPS J.S. Bach Jake Shears jam James Schamus Jameson Fink jamie von stratton JamieJoseph jams Japanese japanese maples japanesegarden Jason Lutes Jazz Jazz Music jazz shout jazzwalk JDRF Jeanne Demessieux jeremy jones Jeremy Taiwo jesse welch jesus jetspace Jetspace Magazine jewelry jewish Jewish music jimmyjane Jinkx Monsoon JK_POP! Jodie Knowles Johann Gottfried Walther Johann Vexo John Carrington jolendle Jon Lewis Jonathan Dimmock Joseph Adam Joshua Koets journalism Jubilate Young Women's Ensemble Jubilee Women's Center Jubilee Women's Center Associate Board judaism Julep Julfest Julia's on Broadway juliamassey july July 4 June 15 jury Justin Hall justintimberlake Kathleen Mcinnes kayak Kayvin DaClown keanu reeves kegels keto kettlebell keynote kickball kid friendly kids kids activities kids education KillaB Kim Ivy King County Kittens knit knitting Kristian Nairn Kukeri Kung Fu Kurly Somthing Kyle Johnson Labor ladies get paid ladies night ladiesnight Lady Bunny ladykiller lake union Lakeside Lamentations of Jeremiah landlord landmark landscape landscape architecture landscape professional Landscaping language Laojia Yilu largest in Seattle latin latin america latin jazz launch party laura wachs law of attraction card readings leaf mulch Learn learn to meditate learning curve lecture lectures left hand smoke left-wing legislation lemonade lending lent Leonard Bernstein lesbian Lesbian Party Leschi Lessons & Carols Lessons and Carols letterpress Letters LGBT LGBT Health LGBT Library lgbtiq LGBTQ libertarian library lichen lichens life life coach Lifelong AIDS Alliance light light art light show liias likelovefashion lilienthal line drawing liner notes lingerie Lion _Dance listening session literature Little Uncle liturgy Live Live Model live music Live painting live performance live screenplay reading live theatre livemusic livestream local Local art local artists local author local beer local business local chef local designer local food local shopping local show locally made localmusic Louis Ballard Louis Vierne lounge love LOVECITYLOVE LoveTrumpsHate low-income lucia luminaraies Luminarias Luminous Pariah lunch Lunchtime Concert lung disease Luohan lusio lusiolights Luther College M-bibe macaron macarons macaroon Macedonia madeinseattle madonna Madsen Mae Cannon magic magical realism magmafest Magpie Mahler Make Love to the Apple make up Make-Your-Own makeup Makini Howell Malcolm X Malcolm X birthday Mama Tits Manhattan maori Map Theatre marathon Marc-Antoine Charpentier Marcel Dupré march march for science mariko ruhle Mario Kart Mark 'Mom' Finley Mark Hilliard Wilson Mark Mader martial arts martin daws Martin Luther King Jr. marvingaye Mass massage Massage Envy master Matt matt gano Matthew Kocmieroski matthew shipp Maurice Duruflé max planck May Day Mayor Elections mcmenamins mctuff meal Mean Girls medical medicinal plants meditate meditate meditation buddhism MeditateSeattle Meditation meditation instruction meditation; meditate; buddhism; dharma mediterranean Meet The Author Meet-Ups meetup Megan Kelso Meghann Sommer melrose market memoir Memorial men Men's Mendelssohn Menopause mental health mermaid card readings metal mic michael bisio Michael Meade microhousing Midsummer Night's Dream migration mike hodges miller Miller Park mindfulness Minerva Major-Markos Miro Miserere mei Deus miss kitty baby mixed media mixology mizz honey bucket models modern modern art modern dance modern music ModernDance mom moms money money management monique franklin montanainseattle Montlake montly moon moonpath press Mormon Tabernacle Choir moroccan Mosaic moss Mother's Day moths Motorcycles motown movement movie movie night movie viewing movies Mozart Mozart Requiem Ms. Mac muffin muisc mulch Mural muscle museum museums mushrooms music music and poetry music composition Music Funk Music in seattle music performance music vibrators music video music walk musical Musicals MusiCares must see musuem Mykki Blanco Myles Conley myth N64 Nacho Borracho nachoborracho nafcon NailArt NailParty Naji Hakim Nancey Cohen Nark Nark Magazine Natalie Joy national national event day national ice cream day national team native native american native medicine native plants natural natural history natural medicine nature nature-themed gifts NEARBY Nearby Registry neighborhood neighbours Neighbours Nightclub neil degrasse tyson nerd nerdlesque nerds nerdy Networking neumos New Century Theatre Company new media new play new plays new year's eve New Years new zealand Next Fest NW NHL Nia Nick Sahoyah night night out Night_Market NightCrush Nightlife nikki giovanni nikkita oliver Nikolai Gogol nintendo No Cover no crown No Straight Lines No Straight Lines: Four Decades of Queer Comics NoDAPL non-binary non-profit Nonprofit nordic nordstrom Northwest African American Museum northwest boychoir northwest choirs Northwest Film Forum northwest harvest norwegian fruit soup Notre-Dame Cathedral novel noveltease theatre NPS NU ERA Music nurturing pathways Nutcracker nutrition NWFF nye O vos omnes oak obstacle october ohmibod Oktoberfest Oliver Nachtwey Olmstead Olmsted Olympics omculture Omnivorous One Less Mountain ontap opal tometi open open bar open house open mic opening opera opera on tap Optimism optimism brewing optimism brewing company Opus 7 Vocal Ensemble oracle card readings oral orchestra Orchids organ organ improvisation organ music organ recital organic organist organizing orgasm orgasms Orlando orson scott card Oscars ourqueerneighborhood outdoor outdoor cinema outdoor event outdoormovies outdoors outreach outside Ouzo overcome owl Pacific Lutheran University pain painting Paintings Palestine palying in progress pamper pampering panel panel discussion panels parent parent/child parenting parents Paris Park parking day Parks parks and recreation Parody participatory party passover pasta Pastry Path with Art pathwithart patio Paul Dorpat Paul Stubbings Paul Thornock Pawel Łukaszewski PAX PAX Prime PAX Prime Gaming PAX West pay what you can PBS peace pedestrian streets pencil pencil drawing People of Color percussion perennials performance performance art performing arts permaculture personal finance pet blessing pets Philanthropy photo photographers photographs photography photos piano picklebacks Picnic picture pie pike pine Pike/Pine pikeplacemarket pilar o'connell pinay sa seattle pinball pink Pink Party Prime pioneer place pipe organ Pistil Books Pistil Books Online pizza Pizza Crush. open mic pizzafest pizzafestseattle plainchant planned parenthood Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest planning for seniors plant Plant Amnesty plant care plant collections plant diseases plant id Plant Sale plant-based plantamnesty planting plants plants garden play plays playtime Plum Bistro Plum Restaurants plumrestaurants plus size POC Pocket Bakery pocket democracy podcast poem Poems poet poetry poetry jam poetry reading poetry slam poetryjam poets pole dance poledance poledanceseattle police department political political science politics Pony World Theatre pool sex pool table pools pop pop culture pop up bakery pop up market pop up shops Pop Ups Popup Port of Seattle portraits positions positive positiveresistance post punk postcard postcard project poster postpartum Pour It Forward prashant prattfineartscenter Prayer pregnancy prek preparedness preschool preschoolers presents Preservation presidential preview Pride pride kickoff Pride2015 pride2016 pride2017 pride2019 Princess Charming printmakers printmaking prize prizes pro-choice produce producing production Professionals programming Progressive prom Promotion prose prose reading prostate protest protest demonstration pruning psks psychedelic psychic witch pub pub crawl Pub Trivia Public public health Public Safety Puget Sound pulmonary pumpkin beer. booze punk rock puppetry Pure Barre q qi Qigong qomedy QTPOC quake quake rugby queen sheba Queer Queer Arts Queer Comedy queer film queer geek Queer Lit queer music queer nightlife queer party queer resurgence Queer Theatre questions Quique Sinese quiz quiz night Qurb Magazine QWOC r place race racial equity radical health care raffle raffle prizes rain Rain City rain city slam Rainbow Natural Remedies raincity raingarden RainWise rally rangeela dance company rap rare book Raven Matthews rawlings ray gun lounge re-bar reading reading group readings Readings & Carols Readings and Carols rebar Rebecca Albiani recital record recording recreation recruiting recycle refresh refresh frozen dessers & espresso Regency String Quartet relationship relationships relax relaxation RelayDanceCollective religion religious religious art remembrance remote work Renaissance music Renée Anne Louprette rent rental reproductive health Requiem Mass reroute resettlement resist resisttrump Resolutions resources respiratory rally restoration Restorative Restorative Justice retail retirement retro revue Richard Elliott ride Ride of the Valkyries ride transit month Rio Chanae riz Robert Huw Morgan Roberta Gregory roberto ascalon robots rock Rock 'n' Roll rock/pop music rocks Romania romantic romantic music rose rose & blossom rose mcaleese royal room rplace rum rummage rummage sale run running runway show ruparty rupaul RuPaul's Drag Race russia russian Ryan Henry Ward Rye Rye SAAFF sabotage sacred music sacred sexuality sacred space sadie december Sadiqua Iman safe injection safety saint marks salary equality salary negotiation sale sally clark salonmoxi salsa Salt & Straw ice cream SAM sample sale samples sandra bullock sandy nelson santa breakfast Santiago de Murica Sarah Wayne Callies saturday saving Sawant scandinavian sch scholarship school School of New and Continuing Studies science science fiction scientific illustration scifi Scooters scratch deil Scratch Deli Scratchmaster Joe screen printing screening screenprinting screenwriter screenwriting scripts Scrub-Jays scss sculpture sdot seahawks season premiere seattle Seattle AIDS Walk Seattle Animal Shelter Seattle Art Museum seattle artists Seattle Baroque Orchestra seattle boudoir photography seattle center Seattle Central College Seattle chef dinner seattle children's hospital Seattle Children's Theatre Seattle City Council Seattle Department of Transportation Seattle Drag Shows Seattle Eagle seattle event Seattle events seattle events; seattle workout; yoga hiit classes; fundraiser; st jude seattle; fun events; optimism brewery; frankie and jo's; workout class; weekend events seattle festival Seattle Fringe Festival seattle history Seattle Petanque Club seattle poetry slam Seattle Pro Musica seattle psychic Seattle Public Theater Seattle Shakespeare Company Seattle sports seattle symphony Seattle tech Seattle Theater seattle theatre Seattle tomato plant sale organic seattle university Seattle Winery SeattleAAFF SeattleChefJoe seattlechildren's seattlehair seattleladieschoir seattlemovement seattlenightlife SeattlePoetrySlam seattlesalon seattleu seder seed self self defense self-love send off SendLove senior senior citizens senior health clinic seniors sensuality Septimus Serbian Music Service Services Seven Last Words of Christ sewing sex Sex Ed sex education sex on the beach sex questions sex tips sex toy sex toys Sex Trivia sexuality sexy sexy mamas Shakespeare shawn belyea shelley irish Sherlock shinatra Shoes Shop local shoplocal shopping shorebird habitat shorelines short film shorts show showcase shower shows showthelove shrubs shunpike Si Dåko'ta Alcantara-Camacho sia sideshow sidewalk sale siff Sign Language silent auction silk silk reeling Simon Johnson simpsons sing along singer singer/songwriter Singing singles Sir Edward Cuthbert Bairstow Sister Laurie Brink OP sisters sisters of perpetual indulgence six knot cider sketch Sketching Ski Skiing skincare skyline slam slam poet Sleep Steady Slow Flow small business Smartsheet smith snacks snomg snoutandco Snow Social Social Change social club social dancing social justice social media social practice social_event Socialism socialist Socialist Feminist socr soest soil soil nutrients solo solo show solstice somali somali community services of seattle Someone You Know Fund song songwriter songwriters showcase sonya stockton sophia duccini Soprano High C soul sound Sound Bath Sounders south South America south end spa night space space needle spanish special event Special Needs speed speed dating speed_dating spin Spiral Qigong Spirits spirituality spit spoken word sport Sports spring spring flowers sr 520 SR520 St John's College Cambridge St Paul de Vence St. Clouds St. James Cathedral St. James Cathedral Brass St. James Cathedral Cantorei St. James Cathedral Chamber Orchestra St. James Cathedral Choir St. James Cathedral Men's Chant Choir St. James Cathedral Schola Cantorum St. Mark's Stacey Sunde Stage stallions stand-up stand-up comedy Standing meditation star trek star wars star wars art start-up startup Status Apparatus Stay Wild Magazine Steak Steakhouse steampunk stephanie anne johnson Stephen Tharp Stevie Wonder stimson-green mansion stl stlucia stone storytelling strategies street festival streetcar strength training Stress relief string band string quartet striptease struggle student students studient studio recording studios style sub pop Sugar Plum sugaring suits for the swarm Summer summer concerts summer party Summer Picnic summer series Summit Public House Sun Salutations Sunday Sunday Event super bowl surf Surf Rock surround-sound surveillance state survival suspense sustainability sustainable suzi suzi q swap meet SweatBox swing swing dance sylvia o'stayformore Symphonic Music symphony symposium synth synthesizer T. Miller T. Tertius Noble taephoenix Tags (optional) Tai Chi taiji Taijiquan Tajiquan TALIB KWELI talk talk to your kids talks tango Tap Tap Dance tap takeover tara hardy tarot tarot card reading Tarot card readings tarot cards tasting taxmarch Tea team diva real estate Tech techniques techno technology Teen sex ed Teens tenant Tenebrae tennessee williams textile Thanksgiving the bee's knees the durutti column The Eagle The Esoterics the film school the gamers The Government Inspector The Grill on Broadway the Highline the lady b The lounge The Pike Brewing Co. The Realistic Joneses the riveter The Seattle Stand Down the summit The SweatBox The talk the venture bros the vera project The Warren G. Hardings theater Theater Schmeater Theatre theatre classes theatre off jackson Theatre22 therapy therapy. urban forest things to do things to do in seattle thomas hard Thomas Tallis three dollar bill Three Dollar Bill Cinema Thrift Thriftshop thriller Tiki Tim Johnson time travel tiny art Tod Leiweke toddler Tom Hart tony burns toollibrary tools tour tour arboretum pacific Tours town hall Town Hall Seattle toy giveaway Toys TPP tradiion traditional Traditional music traffic training tram trans transformation transgender transit translation Transportation Trap Vinyasa Tre Ore tree tree planting tree transplanting treelot trees trichome trick or treat trimpin trivia trivia night Trixie Mattel Tropicals Troy Baker trump trunk show Trunkshow tuesday tundra tunes tv shows twilight TWIST twosdai typhoon relief uburoi uglysweater ukraine Uli's Sausage UNICEF UNICEF USA unicorn card readings union bay natural area unique United Kingdom United Negro College Fund unity university University of Washington upcycle uplift Upsidedown Wine urban farming urban forest urban garden Urban Winery Urban_Crafts used books UW UW Botanic Gardens UW Farm valentine Valentine Market valentines2016 vanilamustache variety variety show vaudeville etiquette vegan vegetable vegetables velocity Velocity Dance Center VelocityDanceCenter venues vera vera project verbal oasis Veterans veterinary vibrator victorian Victory Fund video video games Vierne Vierne Symphony No. 2 Vierne Symphony No. 3 vigil viking vini reilly Vino Verite Beer Tasting Vino Verite Wine Tasting vintage vintage clothing vintage furniture vintage shopping Vinyasa vinyl Viola Brumbaugh violence prevention viral video Visette Visual Art visualarts vocal vocal music vodka voices rising volcano volunteer Volunteer Park Volunteer Park Amphitheater Volunteer Park Conservatory Volunteer Park Trust Volunteering volunteerpark volunteerparktrust Volunteers volunterparktrust Voters voting WA Cider Week waddler Wagner walk walk nonprofit walking walkinshaw walks wallingford wanz Washington Bus washington cider week Washington Environmental Council Washington Park Arboretum Washington Wine watch watch party water water sex watercolor waterfront Waxie Moon wealth inequality weaving Wednesday Weed weeding weeds Weight loss weightloss weights weird Weirdos wellness wetlands whimwhim whiskey whitneymonge wildlife wildrosebar wine Wine and Cocktails wine tasting WinningDad winter Winter Solstice Wise Orchid wishbeard witch witchy witchy af Wolfang Amadeus Mozart Wolftone woman woman owned woman-owned business women women in business women in tech women led business Women of St. James Schola Women of the World Poetry Slam Women's women's center womensmarch wooden boats woodlands woodworking wool work party work service Workers rights workout workparty workshop workshops World world aids day World Healing Day World Music world record World Tai Chi Qigong Day World Vision worm worship Wreath wreaths writer writing writing party writing workshop wsdot www.raincityslam.org Wyatt Smith x-files Xavier Lopez yang yang 24 yard yard sale YATC yesler swamp Yin Yin Yang Yin Yoga YMCA Yoga Yoga Clothes Yoga Nidra Young Americans' Theatre Company young artists young professionals youth arts youth arts organization youth culinary program youth organization Youth Program Youth Speaks Seattle youthcare YPP YWCA zen buddhism zines zombie Zombie Crawl Zombies
HAPPY NEW YEAR! YOU'VE BEEN MEANING TO! SUBSCRIBE TO KEEP CHS GOING INTO 2020! We need your help. Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE TODAY. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment. Why support CHS? More here.