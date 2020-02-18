One of Broadway’s ‘earliest extant buildings’ the next facing demolition plans in wave of redevelopment — UPDATE

Plans are in the early stages for a new development that could bring the demolition of “one of the earliest extant buildings in the Broadway business district,” according to a permit application filed with city planners.
The Wilshire Building, now home to a collection of businesses including restaurant Jai Thai and fashion and vintage retailer Revival Shop rising above the southwest corner of Broadway and Thomas dates to 1903. That is the same year Broadway was first paved.
Early development plans filed to start 2020 for real estate investors and developers Cannon Commercial call for “demolition of the existing buildings” and “construction of a new 7 story building consisting of 6 levels of multi-family over a ground level commercial with no parking.”
Changes like this will, of course, take time. Before eventual design review, development of the building will require a landmarks review process to determine what — if any — of the building’s historical elements should be preserved, a decision that could stave off demolition completely.
The city’s record of Seattle Historical Sites for the 229 Broadway E address makes a promising case:
This is one of the earliest extant buildings in the Broadway business district, dating from 1903, the year that Broadway was first paved and one year after nearby Broadway High School opened. The second floor was a sanitarium for many years, with access through the separate entry at the south end of the front façade. In the 1940s the upper floors became the Thompson Hospital, owned by Mrs. E. F. Thompson. The building and hospital were later purchased by the University of Washington. It has had a wide variety of other businesses over the years, including a pharmacy, a beverage store, a variety store and various restaurants. Dempsey’s Pharmacy was a long-time occupant of the corner storefront, succeeded by the Broadway Rexall Pharmacy. In recent years it has had apartments upstairs and a variety of restaurants on the ground floor. The building is connected at the rear to a second building, constructed in 1982. The newer structure is compatible in style and is distinctly separate from this building. It does not compromise the integrity of the original building.
If one recent decision is any indicator, the building should fare well in the process. Earlier this month, the landmarks board opted to preserve the Capitol Crest building, originally built as the Avon Apartments in 1905. The decision appears to have scuttled the building owner’s plans to redevelop the property currently home to the Annapurna restaurant and a small collection of businesses plus 14 upper floor apartment units.
Meanwhile, any landmarks restrictions could put a dent in a wave of new housing coming to the area. Broadway is bursting with much needed housing development. Four seven-story buildings are under construction around Capitol Hill Station and set to open later this year creating hundreds of new affordable and market rate homes, a new community plaza, and thousands of square feet of retail space — including a new 16,000-square-foot H Mart — on the busy block in the heart of Broadway. Demand is so great for Station House’s 110 fully affordable units that more than 1,300 people have applied to live in the building on the northeast corner of the station development site, nonprofit developer Capitol Hill Housing says.
Meanwhile, a market rate development project south of the station site replacing the old Bonney Watson mortuary will add another 200 apartments and 16,000 square feet of commercial space to the area.
At Broadway and Thomas, it’s not clear what comes next. Cannon purchased the property in 2018 for $6.25 million from its longtime family ownership. For now, business as usual continues for the commercial tenants. Cannon has not responded to CHS requests for more information on the plans.
UPDATE 12:05 PM: In a statement sent to CHS, building ownership said there are no “immediate” plans for redevelopment and that they remain committed to their commercial tenants:
There are no immediate or short-term plans to redevelop the building. We are actively seeking a tenant for approximately 2,000 SF of vacant space in the building. For more information anyone interested should please get in touch with Cannon Commercial, who is handling leasing operations (their signs are posted in the building windows, for those familiar with the neighborhood). We are delighted to be a part of the urban fabric of Capitol Hill, we have a collection of great tenants that include: community retail, restaurant, two great salons, personal fitness, professional office, and other services. We have been actively trying to lease the building for over a year, that is our primary objective, and always has been, not redevelopment.
We’ve asked for more details about their decision now to begin the planning process for a redevelopment project:
Project Description:
Land Use Pre-App
Demolition of the existing buildings and construction of a new 7 story building consisting of 6 levels of multi-family over a ground level commercial with no parking
Broadway is quickly becoming nothing more than a suburban strip mall filled with generic stores, dentists offices, and banks. This is just another nail in the slowly closing coffin.
?!? QFC, UPS, Dominoes, Chase, chipotle, gamestop, panera bread, metro pcs, t-mbobile, rite aid, chase #2, QFC #2.
The above places mentioned were all there 10 years ago when I first moved to Seattle. When you say quickly, can you elaborate on your timeline? panera bread actually closed a few years back so you could almost argue the opposite is true.
People seem to forget that most of the places lost on Broadway closed because we stopped patronizing them. Not because of development. Every new building on Broadway is an exponential improvement of the blight that was there before it. In the 90’s there was a Gap, Panda Express (briefly), two Burger Kings, Taco Bell, Jack in the Box, Payless Shoes, Fred Meyer, QFC, Safeway, Urban Outfitters, and a Hot Topic, etc. I mean, talk about a suburban strip mall!
Spoken by a Capitol Hill newbie. I’ve been here 40 years. Fast food chain restaurants-gone. Empty litter filled lots-developed. Why do we need a funeral home? The new building will likely be more appropriate to the neighborhood. Here’s the deal. A static neighborhood is a dead neighborhood. Embrace the new. And don’t worry. When you’ve been here 40 years the newbies will be complaining about how the Hill is gone to crap. The cycle continues.
^^^ this
Complaining about the new wave of stuff by people who rode on the old wave of stuff might as well be the subtext on the city seal.
It’s a venerated tradition.
The new buildings around The Capitol Hill Station would be so much better with some upper floor set backs. The blank flat non-modulating facades are lifeless, the developers could do so much better!
This idea is LAME
We love the old buildings on Broadway.
Get developers OUT OF OUR TOWN! They’re KILLING SEATTLE
Hi All — I am currently involved with ownership and management of operations at the 229 Broadway/815 E Thomas Building and I can assure you that there are no immediate or near-term plans for redevelopment of the building. Capitol Hill is a wonderful neighborhood and the building ownership is happy to be a part of the fabric that makes up the community. Nonetheless, homeless camping, needles, garbage, human feces, food waste, debris, graffiti, and other constant violations of the building challenge us on a daily basis.
I think most people on this site consider those things the Capitol Hill character they fear losing.
How can you assure the people that there are “no plans for redevelopment “ . Did you read the article Sydney? As a tenant for 29 years of this building it is alarming to hear this from an article rather than property management.
I guess I’m confused. The City of Seattle “Building & Land Use Pre-Application” link provided in the CHS article is pretty clear . . .
Application Information
Project type
I’m constructing a new building: Yes
I’m making additions or changes to an existing building: Yes
I’m tearing down a building: Yes
. . . maybe it’s an issue of semantics (“There are no immediate or short-term plans to redevelop the building . . .”)? Either way, thanks to CHS (as always) for keeping us in the loop.