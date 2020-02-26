Pike/Pine’s new Drip Tea Cafe and Concept Store is powered by boba, Instagram, and bearyaki

A group of friends with plenty of marketing and branding muscle are behind a new Pike/Pine shop that is part bubble tea, part showcase for whatever fits.

“We don’t want to stay at a standstill. We want to keep moving. We want to have something new every month.”

Justin Nguyen’s plans for Drip Tea are part of a never rest philosophy that should see the little 10th Ave space continue to buzz with energy. To get there, co-owners Nguyen, his girlfriend My-Lai Phan, and friend and business partner Paul Kwon had to go big after a long search turned up mostly landlords unwilling to take a chance on the first-time business owners and the untested concept.

“We were looking for like the months. A lot of landlords didn’t want to work with us. We had to buy the existing waffle place,” Nguyen said.

CHS marked the death of a Capitol Hill waffle shop in October. Now the Drip Tea crew has the the 10th Ave space in massive Broadstone Infinity development between Pike and Union back in motion with boba and like-worthy elements like an Instagram wall and bearyaki — bear-shaped taiyaki waffles filled with soft serve on one side, and a showcase area on the other for events, consignment, pop-ups, and pretty much whatever else Drip Tea might choose to hype this week.

The bearyaki are already a hit. “New menu items, and new stuff,” will continue to come, including a Vietnamese coffee blend, and a Tiger sugar soft serve.

The goal, Nguyen said, is to use the space to its fullest and be part of the “really live, and popping at night” neighborhood.

Drip Tea Cafe and Concept Store is located at 1416 10th Ave. Hours are 2 to 8 PM daily. You can learn more at instagram.com/driptea.seattle.

