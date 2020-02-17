Reminder: Baker Linen part of trio of Capitol Hill buildings up for landmarks consideration

Here’s a reminder that this week brings a Capitol Hill-packed session for the city’s landmarks review board.

The Pike/Pine Urban Neighborhood Council especially encourages you to consider adding your voice to support for historical protections for developer Liz Dunn’s 11th at Pike Baker Linen building:

It is an extraordinary building that various folks in the neighborhood have talked about nominating for a long time. Landmark status would ensure that it could never be demolished, and that any future additions will be treated sensitively by the board. As the owners, Liz’s team is extremely proud of this unusual building and believe it deserves to be recognized.

Wednesday’s landmarks session includes consideration of the nomination for the Baker Linen building before the planned addition of two stories of office space above the structure and two more auto row-era structures at Pine and Broadway:

The large Booth Building at the corner and the smaller E.H. Hamlin Building have been part of Seattle Central’s South Annex facility. A three-way swap involving the school, Sound Transit, and Capitol Hill Housing will transfer ownership to the nonprofit housing developer.

The buildings are slated to be part of a planned affordable housing and homeless youth services project at Pine and Broadway from Capitol Hill Housing and YouthCare.

The board meets Wednesday, February 19th starting at 3:30 PM in Seattle City Hall, 600 4th Avenue, Floor L2, in the Boards & Commissions Room L2-80. You can also email your comments.