The Cuff mourns after ‘longtime patron’ passes away at club

A man in his 50s passed away after a medical incident inside Capitol Hill club The Cuff Sunday night.

Seattle Fire was called to the 13th Ave venue just before 10 PM Sunday night to reports of a man suffering a medical situation. A Seattle Fire spokesperson says crews attempted life saving efforts but the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Seattle Police were called as is standard in death investigations. The Medical Examiner will determine the official cause but an SPD spokesperson said that there was nothing suspicious about the incident.

The man’s identity has not yet been made public.

The Cuff ownership posted a message mourning the “longtime patron’s” passing and announced it was closed Monday night . “We are heartbroken,” the message reads. “We appreciate everyone who tried to help or get help and we are also deeply mournful for his family and friends.”

In January, CHS reported on new ownership at the popular club after more than 25 years of business on the Hill.

