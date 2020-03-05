911 | Recycling truck fire causes charred mess on Summit Ave E

See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle or tune into the CHS Scanner page.

Ship Canal rescue: A person who reportedly jumped from the Ship Canal Bridge during Thursday morning’s commute survived the fall and was rescued from the waters near Portage Bay before Seattle Fire rushed him to the hospital. Police and SFD responded to the just after 9 AM incident as traffic was backed up on northbound I-5. Seattle Fire reportedly rushed the adult male to Harborview. We do not have additional information on his condition at this time.

Summit recycling fire: It wasn't a dumpster fire but the response to a recycling truck on fire made a mess out of Summit Ave E Thursday morning. Seattle Fire was called to a report of flames and smoke coming from the back of a large recycling truck in front of Top Pot Doughnuts just before 9:30 AM. Firefighters fought the blaze after the truck emptied its contents creating a smoky, charred mess up and down the street. There were no reported injuries and no reports of structural damage. Thanks to reader Cheryl Jochman for the great photos from the scene.

UPDATE: Here’s another view of the response from reader Brian Laager:

False CD shooting report: Police rushed to the area around 23rd and Yesler early Thursday morning after a reported shooting only to find no victim and no shots were fired. A 911 caller reported the shooting just before 2:30 AM. Arriving officers were able to track a male near the scene and, according to East Precinct radio updates, had the 911 dispatcher call the “reporting party” back. The male’s phone rang and police took him into custody.

