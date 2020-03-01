Post navigation

CHS History | Federal/Republican murder, Marion Apartments demolished, Capitol Lounge debuts

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:

2019

 

Fire up your Instagram, Korean fried chicken chain Bonchon now open on Broadway

Requiem for the last Capitol Hill funeral home: Bonney Watson demolition underway


Sawant picks fight over displacement at Central District’s Chateau Apartments

2018

 

Here’s why the original Sun Liquor lounge is now for sale

Inside the Capitol Hill Urban Float, ‘the largest float pod center in North America’

2017

 

CHS Re:Take | The 1892 problems at Harvard and Thomas

Capitol Lounge ready for first weekend in Pike/Pine’s club scene

2016

 

Sanders campaign chooses Capitol Hill for temporary Seattle HQ

How Capitol Hill property owners could pay for half of the Broadway streetcar extension

2015

 

$1B Washington State Convention Center expansion means big changes across I-5

Station 7 boutique to join 15th Ave E in former home of Capitol Hill’s ‘last video shop’

2014

 

City Light: Balloons *did not* knock out power to thousands on Capitol Hill (but they did trigger ‘something’)

Victim dies in fall from E Madison TV tower

2013

 

The Social faces uncertain future as club falls short in court demand for liquor license

Last of its kind, Ferrari dealership making plans to invest in its space, not leave Capitol Hill

2012

 

CHS Pics | The Marion Apartments come down

Sound Transit says first tunnel boring machine from Montlake to arrive this month

2011

 

Police investigating body found at site of future Federal/Republican park — UPDATE: Murder?

Light rail update: A look at the machines that will dig twin tunnels under Capitol Hill

2010

 

Police investigation shuts down Denny at Summit – UPDATE

Trouble at the Melrose Project? Letter says cornerstone restaurant kicked out – UPDATE

2009

 

Scooter targeted by overly aggressive passive aggressive note

La Rambla on Capitol Hill

