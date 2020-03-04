CHS Pics | New gates at Harvard Market

A first in the world, sensor and camera-filled, checker-less grocery store backed by a $938 billion retailing giant just opened down the street.

Harvard Market, the Capitol Hill shopping center at Pike and Broadway, and its QFC have added… new parking access control equipment.

Don’t scoff. The improvement has been a long time in coming as the property’s owners responded to calls for increased safety efforts around the center following a deadly parking lot shooting there last year.

The addition of the access gates included a changeover in the lot’s payment system and will help keep the area clear at night where nightlife crowds have regularly gathered.

The Harvard Market QFC itself is also lined up for investment by the chain’s corporate parents. CHS reported last summer on a $1.65 million overhaul being planned for the busy grocery as it faces increased competition from Amazon.

JOIN THE MOVEMENT -- SUBSCRIBE TO CHS: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE TODAY. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment. Why support CHS? More here.