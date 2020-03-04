CHS Pics | New gates at Harvard Market

A first in the world, sensor and camera-filled, checker-less grocery store backed by a $938 billion retailing giant just opened down the street.
Harvard Market, the Capitol Hill shopping center at Pike and Broadway, and its QFC have added… new parking access control equipment.
Don’t scoff. The improvement has been a long time in coming as the property’s owners responded to calls for increased safety efforts around the center following a deadly parking lot shooting there last year.
The addition of the access gates included a changeover in the lot’s payment system and will help keep the area clear at night where nightlife crowds have regularly gathered.
The Harvard Market QFC itself is also lined up for investment by the chain’s corporate parents. CHS reported last summer on a $1.65 million overhaul being planned for the busy grocery as it faces increased competition from Amazon.
I was there last week after they turned the gates on. The issue I had was that in order to validate my parking for the retailers at the parking lot level, such as Bartells where I was shopping, I had to go down inside the QFC after running my errands. It was inconvenient and took longer than picking up my prescription in the first place. If I were a Harvard Market tenant on that upper level, I’d prepare for a decrease in customers.
If you’re only there for 15 minutes, you don’t need validation. Tested and confirmed last Friday.
That is a challenge. I take my pets to Banfield, which means at some point, I will have to be exiting with animals. Here’s hoping the figure out how to handle it more efficiently; I am not willing to lock my pets in the car once summer comes, and vet visits aren’t always seasonally convenient.
Those gates are not bike friendly; I had to draft my way in yesterday behind cars both entering and exiting the lot.