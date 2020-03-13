COVID-19 Capitol Hill transit updates: last weekend of Connect2020 work, Metro puts fare enforcement on hold

Through all the cancellations and postponements, there is one element of daily life in Central Seattle that just won’t quit — public transit. Here are a few notes about the wheels that are keeping us moving. Thank a transit worker.

No downtown light rail this weekend : March 14th and 15th brings the final closure of the Connect 2020 project to hook the coming East Link light rail expansion to the city’s existing underground transit tunnel running from downtown to Pioneer Square. Sound Transit shuttle buses will replace trains between Capitol Hill and SODO. Trains will continue to run every 13 to 15 minutes through the end of the work slated for mid-March. To find a less crowded space, Sound Transit recommends you head down to the fourth car. More info here.

Metro cancels fare enforcement : Metro has temporarily ceased fare enforcement inspections during the COVID-19 response:

As our region responds to novel coronavirus (COVID-19), King County Metro temporarily ceased in-person fare enforcement inspections during the crisis response. Fares are still required, and passengers are still expected to pay or to tap their ORCA card. Guided by the recommendations of Public Health – Seattle & King County related to social distancing, suspending fare enforcement will limit hand-to-hand, close interactions between fare enforcement officers and passengers, protecting their health and – by extension – the health of our community. Fare enforcement officers will continue to be onboard coaches and visible on Metro’s system to deliver safety support, assist customers and operators, and provide information or directions to those who need help finding resources. UPDATE : Sound Transit is following suit.

Keeping it clean as possible: While asking people who feel sick or are experiencing symptoms to stay home, both Sound Transit and Metro are also trying to assure riders that they are doing everything possible to keep buses and trains clean and sanitized during the outbreak. Here's Sound Transit's take on the effort:

King County Metro Transit operates and maintain Link under contract to Sound Transit. On a daily basis, Metro staff sanitize every car with a spray disinfectant, including touch points, such as stanchions and handrails, and the driver area. In addition, seats are spot cleaned as needed and floors are wet mopped. Weekly cleanings include windows and ceilings, while all vehicle continue to receive a deep cleaning every 30 days. Metro, meanwhile, posted this video showing its cleaning efforts:

