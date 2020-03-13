COVID-19 updates: Capitol Hill Library and Seattle Asian Art Museum close, ‘model-based estimates of COVID-19 burden’ working paper

The Seattle Art Museum (SAM) announced today the temporary closure of its three sites—the Seattle Art Museum, the Asian Art Museum, and the PACCAR Pavilion at the Olympic Sculpture Park—effective Friday, March 13, in order to support Seattle’s efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19. Amada Cruz, SAM’s Illsley Ball Nordstrom Director and CEO, says, “The safety and well-being of our staff, volunteers, and visitors are always our highest priorities. Over the last weeks, we’ve been closely monitoring the situation, implementing preventative measures, and preparing for all contingencies. We make this decision today to safeguard the health and safety of our community, knowing that we are all in this together.”