COVID-19 updates: Seattle ‘Civil Emergency,’ city council briefing, ‘real-time outbreak response for the Seattle epidemic’ job listings

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has issued a Proclamation of Civil Emergency, a measure allowing the leader of the largest city near the most significant coronavirus outbreak in the United States “to exercise emergency authority to address any immediate dangers to the public as a result of COVID-19.”

“In the coming days, the City will announce actions stemming from this proclamation, which will be made in coordination with Public Health – Seattle & King County, King County, the Washington State Department of Health, and other elected leaders,” the mayor’s announcement reads.

The late afternoon proclamation comes as officials are preparing to brief a Seattle City Council committee Wednesday on the city’s response to the COVID-19 threat.

According to the mayor’s office, the Proclamation of Civil Emergency grants Durkan authority “to take measures to address imminent threats to public health and safety” including “the ability to bypass regulations and the steps normally required of City contracting and borrowing” as well as “the ability to forgo regulatory permits in order to site or implement facilities needed to address COVID-19.”

The mayor can also “immediately adjust the use and closure of City facilities and events as necessary to prevent continued spread of COVID-19,” the announcement reads.

In a Monday update, CHS reported on the spread of the virus in the area and a cluster of deaths centered on a Kirkland nursing facility as county officials announced new measures including readying new portable housing and purchasing a motel for “patient isolation.”

Health officials have also released updated information and guidelines in preparation for increased area concerns over COVID-19:

Prepare now : Public Health recommends that organizations and individuals prepare now in order to reduce the number of illnesses and negative effects that could occur in our community.

: Public Health recommends that organizations and individuals prepare now in order to reduce the number of illnesses and negative effects that could occur in our community. Travel and illness : People who are traveling should be aware of the impacted countries, and if they become ill after traveling, call a doctor or hospital.

: People who are traveling should be aware of the impacted countries, and if they become ill after traveling, call a doctor or hospital. Discrimination based on ethnicity or ancestry will make the situation worse. Having Chinese ancestry – or any other ancestry – does not make a person more vulnerable to this illness. Coronavirus doesn’t recognize race, nationality nor ethnicity.

based on ethnicity or ancestry will make the situation worse. Having Chinese ancestry – or any other ancestry – does not make a person more vulnerable to this illness. Coronavirus doesn’t recognize race, nationality nor ethnicity. Additional updates are available from the federal CDC and Washington Dept. of Health

Officials are encouraging the public to especially consider older family, friends, and neighbors. “Plan ways to care for those at greater risk for serious illness and hospitalization, like anyone 65 and older and those with underlying health conditions,” county officials write. “Infection can worsen their health conditions, and services they rely on may not be available.”

CHS reported here on efforts to help small business owners plan for impacts from any widespread outbreak.

As the bureaucratic response to COVID-19 in Seattle continues, some of the front lines of the battle to understand and better control coronavirus can also be found here. The Seattle Flu Study, a group of Fred Hutch, University of Washington Medicine, and Seattle Children’s researchers, is being credited with helping identify the outbreak currently underway in the region. The work continues — and they’re looking for help.

We're looking for full-stack software developers to help our team at @seattleflustudy and @nextstrain conduct real-time #COVID19 outbreak response for the Seattle epidemic. Looking to hire two people ASAP.

– https://t.co/vy41c8KadL

– https://t.co/scShexCd4O — Trevor Bedford (@trvrb) March 3, 2020

