E Yesler gunfire locks down Douglass-Truth library

An afternoon bout of gunfire involving at least one vehicle sent people diving for cover Tuesday in front of the Central District’s Douglass-Truth library branch. There were on reported injuries.

Police were called to the area near 24th and Yesler around 1:40 PM to a report of shots fired, at least one vehicle leaving the scene, and others apparently involved in the gunfire fleeing on foot, according to East Precinct radio updates. Arriving officers found spent shell casings in the street but there were no reports of significant damage or injuries. No immediate arrests were reported.

The library was locked down for security following the shooting until police gave the go ahead to reopen. E Yesler was closed during the investigation.

Tuesday’s shootout follows a report of gunfire last Tuesday at 18th and Pike that also involved no reported injuries.

Overall, reports of shots fired incidents were higher in the first weeks of 2020 compared to the same period last year but, according to the latest Seattle Police statistics (PDF), the East Precinct covering the Central District and Capitol Hill started the year mostly free of gun violence.

JOIN THE MOVEMENT -- SUBSCRIBE TO CHS: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE TODAY. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment. Why support CHS? More here.