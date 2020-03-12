Facing an outbreak ‘tsunami,’ Capitol Hill’s restaurants and small business make call for support, ideas, and relief

Forget Seattle’s history of fear about a giant earthquake. For Capitol Hill’s restaurant and small business communities, a natural disaster is playing out right in front of you.
“I feel like my heart is about to beat out of my chest right now. I’ve been in the Seattle restaurant industry for almost three decades. So I’ve seen a lot. I’ve seen WTO, I’ve seen the dot com crash, I’ve seen 9/11. I’m going to tell you right now that I’ve never seen anything like this,” Tamara Murphy, owner of Capitol Hill restaurant Terra Plata said Wednesday at a gathering of neighborhood business owners to bring attention to the immediate crisis hitting especially hard in the city’s food and drink industries. “This is like a tsunami. This is like a wildfire.”
Murphy said she wasn’t sure what “the last trees standing” would look like.
The gathering brought together by the GSBA and the Broadway Business Improvement Area was mostly a call for help. There were anecdotes about the rapid downturn in business and shared fears about how long this might drag on. Many agreed that buying gift cards and gift certificates now for your favorite restaurants and shops might be the best way to help them survive through the outbreak. The meeting came after a morning announcement from Gov. Jay Inslee of a ban on gatherings of more than 250 people and an overall call for an increase in “social distancing” as the state tries to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The business owners Wednesday afternoon on Terra Plata’s upstairs garden patio said they supported the leadership of Inslee and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and agreed that slowing the outbreak and health should be the paramount concern.
They, too, heard Gov. Inslee say that, for the time being, he didn’t want to see people crowded “shoulder to shoulder” in bars. It is time to hunker down, the governor said.
But the immediate impact of a loss of revenue for small business owners will spark a wave of closures and job losses, the group gathered Wednesday said.
Earlier this week, CHS reported on what neighborhood small businesses were doing to prepare and efforts including a federal COVID-19 emergency program set to come online that will make some $7 billion in low interest loans available to business hit by the virus’s impact.
More locally, City Hall is allowing first and second quarter business taxes to be deferred for businesses with taxable income below $5 million a year. Seattle Public Utilities and Seattle City Light are being directed to provide “flexible payment plans” to commercial and residential customers. The plans also allow customers to avoid any potential utility shut-off. Seattle is also working on waiving the 1% late fee for past due utility bills and will offer a Utility Discount Program.
Meanwhile, Durkan has announced a Small Business Recovery Task Force co-chaired by former Governor Gary Locke and former Council President Bruce Harrell.
But without more immediate help and business, some say they will have to shut down and let go of employees.
Kristi Brown, who is opening the Communion restaurant in the Central District and operator of a catering business, said she had just come from a meeting where she laid off seven workers.
Brown said shutting down temporarily through the next few weeks is not an option. “Your bills don’t stop,” she said. “The bills don’t stop. Like the fact that we’re in the process of opening up a restaurant, their construction people on site right now, painting there, I can’t stop them. I still have to pay regardless.”
Christy Brooker-Lillard, owner of the Laughing Buddha tattoo shop at Broadway and Pine, said another reason owners can’t temporarily shutter are the leases — she is on the hook for rent, of course. “Even if my business closes, I have to pay two years of rent on the commercial space on Capitol Hill, which is incredibly high,” she said. “I just want to take care of the people I work with.”
Gregg Holcomb said he is considering taking on high interest rate loans to may payroll. He opened Olmstead on Broadway in the old Broadway Grill spot just before Christmas. It was a terrible time of year to open, Holcomb said Wednesday. “We were hopeful all we had to do is make it until spring,” he said. “Well, spring is here.”
Mayor Durkan was scheduled to be part of the session but was unable to appear.
What comes next across Capitol Hill, a few owners said Wednesday, is more shops limiting their hours and more restaurants eliminating service and moving to pickup and delivery only. After that if business does not pick up could come closures and a massive reset of the area’s food and drink economy.
Another missing component at the Capitol Hill gathering Wednesday were representatives from the large developers and building managers that own much of the neighborhood’s commercial properties. Terra Plata, for example, got a new landlord last year when national shopping center developer Regency Centers bought the Melrose Market development for $15.5 million.
Terra Plata co-owner Linda Di Lello Morton said lease relief could be a major help across Capitol Hill and Seattle. Another option, she said, would be relief on the property tax component of the “triple net” costs — real estate taxes, building insurance, and maintenance — most Capitol Hill businesses face in addition to their leases.
But, for now, Di Lello Morton said, the best help is more business. In a social-distanced Seattle, there might not be much to do for customers who want to help beyond buying gift certificates and gift cards.
Meanwhile, one of the neighborhood’s most high profile businesses went public with its pleas for help Wednesday. The Stranger has turned to readers to ask for donations to help it survive a rapid downturn in revenue from “advertising, ticketing fees, and our own events.”
“The coronavirus situation has virtually eliminated this income all at once,” The Stranger’s plea reads. “At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support continued coverage of everything happening in Seattle.”
In February, CHS reported on the plans for the media company to leave its longtime home at 11th and Pine for new offices in the International District.
Back at Terra Plata Wednesday, Donna Moodie of E Union’s Marjorie restaurant also sounded the alarm. “To shut your doors to the community that you serve all the time, where people come when they’re in need, not just for food and for a meal, but for an experience of finding out what’s going on — sharing news, supporting each other, sharing stories, finding out the names for help,” Moodie said, “that isn’t going to help.”
i work in a restaurant/pub – all the geniuses “working from home” were out en masse today and were most certainly shoulder to shoulder at the bar.
i know there are serious monetary issues here but it feels irresponsible to be open, especially when all these goobers are content to go around like business as usual (of course, while “working from home”) – and why would the owner volunteer to close when people are coming in?
Wait about 2 weeks and they will all be infected, and all businesses closed as in Italy. One person on a bus infected 10 others in China over a distance of 4m. You really don’t want to be near anyone at this point.
For those of us who would like to support local venues, has anyone seen a restaurant or bar that’s reconfigured their tables and bar to provide 4-6′ of separation between all tables/unrelated parties? Basically, somewhere I can eat or drink where the situation @reft described is impossible.
Obviously halving the number of tables isn’t great for revenue, but it seems like demand has already dropped through the floor — from the sounds of it, by more than 50%.
T, that is another issue – we are cooks, bartenders, servers – not disease specialists.
we always operate with cleanliness and safety in mind but this is a big ask, in my opinion. its nice to want to support “us” but i really think if people are serious about slowing this down they would eat at home. i realize this is tough on many workers and of course business owners but there is a bigger picture here.
i’m frankly shocked that the owner of my spot hasn’t made the responsible move yet.
@reft Thanks for sharing this perspective. It makes sense and takeout is what I’ve been doing. I’d gladly spend more if there was a way to do so without contributing to the spread, though.
T, thank you for your polite, measured and respectful responses. not an everyday thing…
we need a moratorium on rent. landlords don’t deserve to get paid when nobody else does.
100% on this
can the capitol hill blog or someone the community trusts open a rent relief fund too? Can our councilmember do that? I’m just thinking about all the service workers that got laid off – would love to pitch in some $ even tho my own work is slow
What you want is for the city to forgo collecting property tax next month, and banks to not collect interest on debt. Then those of us saddled with property can afford to not charge people use it. The typical return on property is 5% – that doesn’t leave much for free rent.
This is a cost government could, and should, absorb, rather than foisting it on individual landlords. Rent assistance should be made available to tenants adversely affected by this crisis. Again, government, which is representative of all of us, is best positioned to assist in this crisis. Let’s not use this crisis to advance a political agenda. Let’s use it to find creative ways, as a community, to assist people who are really suffering from it.
@Mike in that scenario, how would you handle landlords who have mortgages and use the rent to pay them? One possibility would be a mortgage payment moratorium. It seems to push the problem around rather than actually eliminating it, though at least it pushes the problem to entities – banks and holders of mortgage-backed securities – that generally have enough capital and cashflow to handle it. What’s your assessment?