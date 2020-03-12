Facing an outbreak ‘tsunami,’ Capitol Hill’s restaurants and small business make call for support, ideas, and relief

Forget Seattle’s history of fear about a giant earthquake. For Capitol Hill’s restaurant and small business communities, a natural disaster is playing out right in front of you.

“I feel like my heart is about to beat out of my chest right now. I’ve been in the Seattle restaurant industry for almost three decades. So I’ve seen a lot. I’ve seen WTO, I’ve seen the dot com crash, I’ve seen 9/11. I’m going to tell you right now that I’ve never seen anything like this,” Tamara Murphy, owner of Capitol Hill restaurant Terra Plata said Wednesday at a gathering of neighborhood business owners to bring attention to the immediate crisis hitting especially hard in the city’s food and drink industries. “This is like a tsunami. This is like a wildfire.”

Murphy said she wasn’t sure what “the last trees standing” would look like.

The gathering brought together by the GSBA and the Broadway Business Improvement Area was mostly a call for help. There were anecdotes about the rapid downturn in business and shared fears about how long this might drag on. Many agreed that buying gift cards and gift certificates now for your favorite restaurants and shops might be the best way to help them survive through the outbreak. The meeting came after a morning announcement from Gov. Jay Inslee of a ban on gatherings of more than 250 people and an overall call for an increase in “social distancing” as the state tries to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The business owners Wednesday afternoon on Terra Plata’s upstairs garden patio said they supported the leadership of Inslee and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and agreed that slowing the outbreak and health should be the paramount concern.

They, too, heard Gov. Inslee say that, for the time being, he didn’t want to see people crowded “shoulder to shoulder” in bars. It is time to hunker down, the governor said.

But the immediate impact of a loss of revenue for small business owners will spark a wave of closures and job losses, the group gathered Wednesday said.

Earlier this week, CHS reported on what neighborhood small businesses were doing to prepare and efforts including a federal COVID-19 emergency program set to come online that will make some $7 billion in low interest loans available to business hit by the virus’s impact.

More locally, City Hall is allowing first and second quarter business taxes to be deferred for businesses with taxable income below $5 million a year. Seattle Public Utilities and Seattle City Light are being directed to provide “flexible payment plans” to commercial and residential customers. The plans also allow customers to avoid any potential utility shut-off. Seattle is also working on waiving the 1% late fee for past due utility bills and will offer a Utility Discount Program.

Meanwhile, Durkan has announced a Small Business Recovery Task Force co-chaired by former Governor Gary Locke and former Council President Bruce Harrell.

But without more immediate help and business, some say they will have to shut down and let go of employees.

Kristi Brown, who is opening the Communion restaurant in the Central District and operator of a catering business, said she had just come from a meeting where she laid off seven workers.

Brown said shutting down temporarily through the next few weeks is not an option. “Your bills don’t stop,” she said. “The bills don’t stop. Like the fact that we’re in the process of opening up a restaurant, their construction people on site right now, painting there, I can’t stop them. I still have to pay regardless.”

Christy Brooker-Lillard, owner of the Laughing Buddha tattoo shop at Broadway and Pine, said another reason owners can’t temporarily shutter are the leases — she is on the hook for rent, of course. “Even if my business closes, I have to pay two years of rent on the commercial space on Capitol Hill, which is incredibly high,” she said. “I just want to take care of the people I work with.”

Gregg Holcomb said he is considering taking on high interest rate loans to may payroll. He opened Olmstead on Broadway in the old Broadway Grill spot just before Christmas. It was a terrible time of year to open, Holcomb said Wednesday. “We were hopeful all we had to do is make it until spring,” he said. “Well, spring is here.”

Mayor Durkan was scheduled to be part of the session but was unable to appear.

What comes next across Capitol Hill, a few owners said Wednesday, is more shops limiting their hours and more restaurants eliminating service and moving to pickup and delivery only. After that if business does not pick up could come closures and a massive reset of the area’s food and drink economy.

Another missing component at the Capitol Hill gathering Wednesday were representatives from the large developers and building managers that own much of the neighborhood’s commercial properties. Terra Plata, for example, got a new landlord last year when national shopping center developer Regency Centers bought the Melrose Market development for $15.5 million.

Terra Plata co-owner Linda Di Lello Morton said lease relief could be a major help across Capitol Hill and Seattle. Another option, she said, would be relief on the property tax component of the “triple net” costs — real estate taxes, building insurance, and maintenance — most Capitol Hill businesses face in addition to their leases.

But, for now, Di Lello Morton said, the best help is more business. In a social-distanced Seattle, there might not be much to do for customers who want to help beyond buying gift certificates and gift cards.

Meanwhile, one of the neighborhood’s most high profile businesses went public with its pleas for help Wednesday. The Stranger has turned to readers to ask for donations to help it survive a rapid downturn in revenue from “advertising, ticketing fees, and our own events.”

“The coronavirus situation has virtually eliminated this income all at once,” The Stranger’s plea reads. “At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support continued coverage of everything happening in Seattle.”

In February, CHS reported on the plans for the media company to leave its longtime home at 11th and Pine for new offices in the International District.

Back at Terra Plata Wednesday, Donna Moodie of E Union’s Marjorie restaurant also sounded the alarm. “To shut your doors to the community that you serve all the time, where people come when they’re in need, not just for food and for a meal, but for an experience of finding out what’s going on — sharing news, supporting each other, sharing stories, finding out the names for help,” Moodie said, “that isn’t going to help.”

