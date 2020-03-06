I drank this on Capitol Hill: A Boy George at Vermillion

Rob Joynes — that’s right, THE Rob Joynes of the band Rob Joynes — was behind the bar at Vermillion. While you can usually find him on a stage somewhere, rocking off faces, he occasionally cracks Rainiers for Seattle’s finest art aficionados. On this visit, he made CHS a Boy George, a classic off the menu from craftsman Brian Clayton. This cocktail includes a little Hendricks, St. Elder liqueur, Ruby Red grapefruit juice, and bitters — a nice concoction of sweet and sour, perfect for a cloudy March day.

