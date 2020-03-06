Lakeview overpass guardrail holds despite ‘significant damage’ in overnight hit and run crash

The guardrail did its job — barely — on one of Capitol Hill’s most perilous turns when a car smashed into the curb and then the barrier on the Lakeview Blvd overpass high above I-5 early Friday morning.

Seattle Police, Seattle Fire rushed to the scene of the 2:17 AM collision after witnesses reported seeing occupants of the crashed car get into a following vehicle and flee the scene northbound on Lakeview. The crash did “significant damage to the retaining wall” on the westbound, downhill side of the overpass according to East Precinct radio dispatches and a chunk of the guardrail reportedly fell to the side of the street along Eastlake Ave below. Washington Patrol was also called to check for debris from the overpass in the southbound lanes of I-5. There were no reports of injuries below the overpass.

Police searched the area for the vehicle reported fleeing the scene of the crash and checked area hospitals but did not find the suspects in the hit and run. Seattle streets saw an uptick in crashes overnight and into the morning thanks, in part, to a return of rain and wet pavement.

The Lakeview overpass’s long, curving run from Eastlake and the western edges of South Lake Union rises to Capitol Hill and is a popular route for pedestrians and commuters on the western slopes of the Hill. Its commanding views of downtown and Lake Union are frequently utilized in advertisements — especially car commercials.

The overpass was reopened Friday morning as Seattle Department of Transportation crews worked to repair the damage.

JOIN THE MOVEMENT -- SUBSCRIBE TO CHS: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE TODAY. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment. Why support CHS? More here.