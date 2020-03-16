Light rail service reduction and transfers to continue as Sound Transit needs one more ‘Connect 2020’ closure

The past weekend was supposed to be the final in a series of closures in the push to complete Sound Transit’s Connect 2020 project to hook the coming East Link light rail expansion to the city’s existing underground transit tunnel running from downtown to Pioneer Square.

Looks like contractors will need some extra time after an issue was identified in some of the newly installed track:

While completing final systems testing for the project, insufficient electrical resistance readings were discovered over a segment of newly installed track. The site of the problem has now been identified, and Sound Transit is working with its contractor to solve it.

“Once repairs are complete,” Sound Transit’s announcement says, “there will be another yet-to-be-determined closure of downtown Seattle stations in order to re-test and certify the new tracks.”

With the extended project, the reduced service for the existing line continues with trains running every every 15 minutes and a transfer at Pioneer Square. Bicycle restrictions will remain in effect.

Sound Transit service and Metro bus service has continued through the COVID-19 response in the Seattle region though ridership has plunged. The agencies have stepped up cleaning and disinfecting work and are encouraging riders to avoid transit if they are not feeling well and to practice good habits including proper social distancing when they do ride. Both have also suspended fare enforcement.

You can learn more at connect2020.soundtransit.org.

