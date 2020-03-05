On 19th Ave, church plans seven stories of affordable housing for seniors ‘displaced due to gentrification’

Mount Zion Housing Development, the real estate and housing arm of the 19th and Madison baptist church, has unveiled details of its planned seven story, 62-unit affordable senior housing project planned for its property just north of the church.

The 1700-block 19th Ave development is being planned for “seniors who have been displaced or who are at risk of being displaced due to gentrification in the Seattle Central District area” and would be a coordinated facility with the nearby E Madison Samuel B. McKinney Manor.

Rolluda Architects, which also designed McKinney Manor, is again working with Mount Zion on the new project which was scheduled to go through an administrative design review last week. Publicly-funded affordable housing projects in Seattle now go through a streamlined, non-public review following changes to the process implemented in 2017.

The project will bring the demolition of the small Price Arms apartment building that currently stands at the site. It dates to 1901 according to county records.

The Mount Zion facility will provide “stable housing where an active, healthy living environment will be created for low-income individuals to thrive with culturally relevant and linguistically competent services and have access to employment, affordable transportation, and other opportunities and amenities,” the developer writes. It is planned to create a mix of 62 studio and one bedroom units, a common area space for senior activities, and will include facilities for on-site supportive services. Street level retail spaces are also envisioned along 19th Ave.

The building will incorporate “vibrant and rich colors from across the African Diaspora to reflect the heritage of this historically African American community,” the design proposal reads.

