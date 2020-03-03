Police investigate 18th/Pike gunfire

Police found a single shell casing but no injuries and no damage after gunfire near 18th and Pike Monday night. Meanwhile, statistics show that the city’s early year gun violence has been confined to areas outside the Central District and Capitol HIll.

Police were called to the 1500 block of 18th Ave around 10:30 PM to a report of a male who fired a single shot and fled the scene. Arriving officers found no victims and no damage but did locate a spent casing at the scene.

There were no arrests during a search of the area but one person was detained before being released.

Overall, reports of shots fired incidents were higher in the first weeks of 2020 compared to the same period last year but, according to the latest Seattle Police statistics (PDF), the East Precinct covering the Central District and Capitol Hill has been mostly free of gun violence with only three of the city’s 35 reported incidents.