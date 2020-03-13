Police search for vehicles after gunfire and path of Capitol Hill traffic circle and mailbox destruction

Police investigated reports of gunfire and two cars racing through the streets of Capitol Hill Thursday night.

There were no reported injuries but a traffic circle near 16th and Harrison was wiped out, according to a CHS reader who witnessed the chase:

we just saw the craziest thing: two cars racing at high speed here in 16th and Harrison, one of the cars couldn’t stop and drove/jumped right throw the roundabout between the trees! We are still in shock, and this was like 20 minutes ago.

Police were first called to the area around 8:45 PM to a report of an occupant in one vehicle opening fire on another at 17th and Denny near Capitol Hill’s Seven Hills Park.

While searching the area, police followed the trail of reports to 15th Ave E where a witness reported seeing two vehicle speeding away northbound from E Galer but the suspect vehicles could not be located.

There were no reported arrests. Police were gathering evidence and working to identify the involved vehicles.

Friday morning, CHS found this mailbox at 19th and Prospect which appears to have been a victim of the night’s high speed shenanigans.

Capitol Hill drivers flattening the curve pic.twitter.com/EFGYQlYVzx — jseattle (@jseattle) March 13, 2020

