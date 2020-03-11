Power outage in POWHAT makes COVID-19 inspired ‘working from home’ a challenge on Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill residents working remotely during the area’s COVID-19 response might be finding it more difficult to be productive in their impromptu “home offices” again Wednesday. A lingering power outage in the densely populated POWHAT — Pine, Olive Way, Howell-Area Triangle — area is lingering into a second day.

City Light says “equipment failure” is to blame but we haven’t heard back on specifics. People in the neighborhood say the outage has ranged from more than 800 customers to just over 200 out Wednesday morning. City Light currently lists an 11 AM estimated time for restoration of service while the “south line” in the area is returned to service.

Power first snapped off in the area around 1 PM Tuesday.

In the early waves of Capitol Hill’s surge in redevelopment during the 2010s, CHS reported on the “surprisingly low demands” of the development boom and Capitol Hill’s improving infrastructure that accompanied big transit investments like Capitol Hill Station and the infrastructure upgrades that came along with new construction including the undergrounding of many utilities including power lines.

While much of Capitol Hill has been steadily transformed with the waves of new development, the dense POWHAT core is home to many of the neighborhood’s older buildings. Still, there were some reports from neighbors that construction in the area was to blame for the initial Tuesday outage. We’ll add more when we hear back from City Light.

