Smokey fire near I-5 encampment scorches Boren overpass

A fire near a popular encampment area below Pike and Boren sent black smoke billowing across the neighborhood and left the I-5 overpass closed pending inspection Sunday night.

Seattle Fire units rushed to the area just before 7 PM to a report of the fire in the I-5 greenbelt area below Plymouth Pillars Park. Smoke rose from all sides of the raised streets as flames could be seen shooting from beneath the area of the overpass.

Seattle Fire was able to knock the fire down and finally bring it under control. A search of the area showed no victims from the blaze, according to Seattle Fire dispatch radio.

An inspector from the Seattle Department of Transportation was called to examine the structure for serious damage. The area round Pike and Boren remained closed pending the inspection.

Traffic on I-5 remained open during the response.

