This is a good time to subscribe to CHS

JOIN THE MOVEMENT -- SUBSCRIBE TO CHS: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE TODAY. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment. Why support CHS? More here.

You may have noticed — and are hopefully enjoying! — the new CHS layout on mobile devices. A few years back, the line finally crossed over — today, more than 50% of our daily audience visits CHS on a mobile device or smartphone. Please let us know your thoughts on the new design.

CHS is also working hard to continue to bring you clear, concise, and regular reporting and information on the COVID-19 response.

The necessary upgrades to better serve our mobile readers and our ongoing COVID-19 coverage would not be possible without CHS’s nearly 800 subscribers.

If you’re not already a subscriber, please consider joining the cause of keeping CHS’s community news and information paywall-free.

“But, CHS,” you might be saying, “what happened to all the other subscribers? Weren’t you just recently well above 800 paid supporters?” It’s true. The first enemy of an honor based subscription system is personal responsibility — why should you have to pay when others don’t? We won’t try to answer that one. The second is churn. Some subscribers opt out because they are moving, some just have credit card and account changes that slowly erode the CHS subscriber totals. We’re seeing that now as many of the annual subscribers from last year’s big push have run their course. We hope many will renew. We hope many will join them.

JOIN THE MOVEMENT -- SUBSCRIBE TO CHS: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE TODAY. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment. Why support CHS? More here.