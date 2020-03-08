Post navigation

This week in CHS history | Taneda born, The Runway joins Neumos, Chop Suey gets new owners, Slats RIP

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:

2019

 

Chef Hideaki Taneda is not worried about foot traffic at his new Capitol Hill restaurant — He only has 9 seats

Busted: SDOT to remove rogue North Capitol Hill ‘PHOTO ENFORCED’ stop sign


‘Impound Notice’ — City targets Capitol Hill neighborhood bench

2018

 

With plans for pot in background, Amante Pizza exits E Olive Way and Denny

Asian flavored H Mart in talks to fill key retail space at Capitol Hill Station

Here’s Sound Transit’s plan to make the display signs at Capitol Hill Station work (or, at least, stop showing inaccurate info)

2017

 

‘LOVE WINS’ — Neighbor’s quick work covers anti-semitic graffiti targeting Temple De Hirsch Sinai — UPDATE: Suspicious package

First look: the new Neumos and The Runaway

Investigation determines Capitol Hill woman accidentally drowned in Volunteer Park lily pond

2016

 

City People’s prepares for end-of-2016 closure to make way for Madison Valley development

Capitol Hill Station by the numbers

2015

 

Exploring a pedestrian-only Pike/Pine block gets boost from city grant

Reborn Chop Suey opens with new ownership, new look

2014

 

The Q-Patrol returns amid LGBTQ-targeted crimes on Capitol Hill — OutWatch

Capitol Hill’s most racially diverse blocks — and where it pales in comparison to the CD

2013

 

After 37 years, The Canterbury’s days at 15th and Mercer are numbered

2012

 

City survey shows Hill’s economy is based on walkers, bikers, transit (and happy hour)

Seattle ‘Regulatory Reform’ could push mixed-use deeper into Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill food+drink | Wandering Ethan Stowell looks at 15th Ave E

2011

 

Online Coffee Company logs off, closing Capitol Hill and downtown locations

First (legal) distillery on Capitol Hill since Prohibition opens Friday

How much for a 20-unit apartment building in the heart of Pike/Pine? $4.65 million

2010

 

Capitol Hillebrity Slats is dead

Seattle to take new look at Cal Anderson surveillance cameras

2009

 

Neighbors complain about noise from ‘secret’ Vita Loft

