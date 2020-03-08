This week in CHS history | Taneda born, The Runway joins Neumos, Chop Suey gets new owners, Slats RIP

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:
Chef Hideaki Taneda is not worried about foot traffic at his new Capitol Hill restaurant — He only has 9 seats
Busted: SDOT to remove rogue North Capitol Hill ‘PHOTO ENFORCED’ stop sign
‘Impound Notice’ — City targets Capitol Hill neighborhood bench
With plans for pot in background, Amante Pizza exits E Olive Way and Denny
Asian flavored H Mart in talks to fill key retail space at Capitol Hill Station
Here’s Sound Transit’s plan to make the display signs at Capitol Hill Station work (or, at least, stop showing inaccurate info)
‘LOVE WINS’ — Neighbor’s quick work covers anti-semitic graffiti targeting Temple De Hirsch Sinai — UPDATE: Suspicious package
Investigation determines Capitol Hill woman accidentally drowned in Volunteer Park lily pond
City People’s prepares for end-of-2016 closure to make way for Madison Valley development
Exploring a pedestrian-only Pike/Pine block gets boost from city grant
The Q-Patrol returns amid LGBTQ-targeted crimes on Capitol Hill — OutWatch
Capitol Hill’s most racially diverse blocks — and where it pales in comparison to the CD
After 37 years, The Canterbury’s days at 15th and Mercer are numbered
City survey shows Hill’s economy is based on walkers, bikers, transit (and happy hour)
Seattle ‘Regulatory Reform’ could push mixed-use deeper into Capitol Hill
Capitol Hill food+drink | Wandering Ethan Stowell looks at 15th Ave E
Online Coffee Company logs off, closing Capitol Hill and downtown locations
First (legal) distillery on Capitol Hill since Prohibition opens Friday
How much for a 20-unit apartment building in the heart of Pike/Pine? $4.65 million
Seattle to take new look at Cal Anderson surveillance cameras
