21-story First Hill ‘Living Building’ up for design review

Seattle’s streamlined design review process seems destined to keep the city’s “stay home” population entertained. There is another comment deadline on a central city project up for administrative review this week.

Today is the final day for comment on the proposed 21-story, super-green “Living Building” apartment tower being planned for the corner of Madison and 9th where the Quarter Lounge, George’s Delicatessen, and the former home of Lotus Asian Kitchen stand.

CHS wrote about the project from developers Sustainable Living Innovations and architect CollinsWoerman last in February as it was geared up for a postponed design review.

Comments are due by Wednesday, May 27th to PRC@seattle.gov.

901 Madison St Design Review Early Design Guidance for a 21-story 178-unit apartment building with retail. Parking for 40 vehicles proposed. Existing building to be demolished. This project is participating in the Living Building Pilot View Design Proposal Review Meeting

