911 | Suspect uses threatening note to hold up First Hill Subway sandwich shop

City Market ripoff: Three suspects attempting to shoplift at City Market Wednesday night sparked an armed robbery investigation after one of the trio reportedly showed what appeared to be a handgun in his waistband. Seattle Police were called to the Bellevue Ave E store just before 10 PM to a report of a disturbance in the store. Police and a K9 unit searched the area where the three male suspects were last seen fleeing the market. There were no reported injuries and no immediate arrests.

Subway hold-up : A First Hill sandwich shop was held up Wednesday after a suspect handed an employee a note demanding cash and threatening to shoot the worker. Police were called to the 1100-block Madison Subway around 7:40 PM to the reported robbery. The worker told police the suspect was described as a black male around 6 feet tall, and was wearing sunglasses, and a black jacket over a floral print dress at the time of the hold-up. According to East Precinct radio updates, the description matched a suspect identified in a previous robbery in which a note was used to make a threat. CHS reported on a similar robbery at a nearby First Hill bank earlier this month. Wednesday, police searched the area but were unable to track down the suspect. There were no reported injuries. UPDATE : Sounds like SPD found their man Thursday afternoon in the Central District:

Officers arrested a 31-year-old man wanted for a series of robberies this afternoon in the Central District. He was booked into the King County Jail after being interviewed by detectives. Robbery detectives were investigating four separate robberies to businesses where a gun was implied by the suspect. The first occurred on May 11th on Capitol Hill, followed by a second on the 17th downtown, another on Queen Anne on the 19th, and again on Capitol Hill last night. During the course of the investigation detectives developed possible suspect information and shared that with patrol officers. Just before noon Officers Donavan Lewis and Spencer Kurz spotted the suspect near 29th and Madison and took him into custody without incident. The suspect was transported to SPD Headquarters where he was interviewed by detectives. The suspect confessed to all four robberies and was later booked into the King County Jail. This remains an active and on-going investigation.

SWAT standoff: Wednesday afternoon's SWAT standoff near South Dearborn and Rainier ended without an arrest after a suspect in a reported armed robbery apparently slipped away from inside a building before police could surround it. Here are a few details posted by the EastPAC group:

From East Precinct Acting Captain Leung: “The victim, a disabled vet in a wheelchair, was transiting along the sidewalk in the 600 block of Rainier Ave South when an unknown black male exited an abandoned building, robbed him of cash at gunpoint, then fled back inside the same building. Patrol arrived in the area as the victim was calling 911 and quickly established containment. East CPT obtained a signed search warrant. SWAT arrived, took over containment, and eventually cleared the building. The suspect was not inside. Robbery detectives responded, interviewed the victim, and will take over the follow-up investigation.”

