After nearly 30 years, the Broadway Urban Outfitters is closing

Youth-oriented fashion retailer Urban Outfitters is packing up and moving off of Capitol Hill and the Broadway corner it has called home for nearly three decades.

Workers were reported clearing out the relatively giant two-level store on the northern end of the Broadway Market shopping center Monday afternoon.

A store manager confirmed the end of the lease and the UO’s closing with CHS just as other neighborhood retailers are gearing up for curbside pick-up and relaxed outbreak restrictions.

While the COVID-19 crisis and financial impact still swirls, the Urban Outfitters exit has been in the works since last summer when the shopping center began marketing the lease for the space.

Still, the Capitol Hill store’s obituary will now be forever intertwined with the financial impact of the outbreak and restrictions. Official closures across the Hill during the crisis — so far — have been few including another Hill fashion outlet, E Pike vintage shop Le Frock.

The Philadelphia-headquartered Urban Outfitters corporation dates to 1970 and has grown into a multinational with brands including Anthropologie and Free People. The publicly traded company produces around $3.5 billion annually across nearly 250 stores.

Its exit from Broadway removes the largest non-grocery retail brand and jobs from the street and marks the final death blow to an era that once saw the street home to both an Urban Outfitters and a Gap. Now, 1991 has come gone and Broadway’s newest wave of commercial real estate customers has been dominated by financial services and banks, along with health service companies like the One Medical slated to replace Panera on the street.

What will come next for the massive retail berth in the Broadway Market? Representatives for Regency Centers Corporation, the Florida-based, grocery-focused real estate investment company that paid $43 million for the city block-sized shopping center in 2015, haven’t yet responded to our questions about the change.

