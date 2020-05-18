After nearly 30 years, the Broadway Urban Outfitters is closing

Youth-oriented fashion retailer Urban Outfitters is packing up and moving off of Capitol Hill and the Broadway corner it has called home for nearly three decades.
Workers were reported clearing out the relatively giant two-level store on the northern end of the Broadway Market shopping center Monday afternoon.
A store manager confirmed the end of the lease and the UO’s closing with CHS just as other neighborhood retailers are gearing up for curbside pick-up and relaxed outbreak restrictions.
While the COVID-19 crisis and financial impact still swirls, the Urban Outfitters exit has been in the works since last summer when the shopping center began marketing the lease for the space.
Still, the Capitol Hill store’s obituary will now be forever intertwined with the financial impact of the outbreak and restrictions. Official closures across the Hill during the crisis — so far — have been few including another Hill fashion outlet, E Pike vintage shop Le Frock.
The Philadelphia-headquartered Urban Outfitters corporation dates to 1970 and has grown into a multinational with brands including Anthropologie and Free People. The publicly traded company produces around $3.5 billion annually across nearly 250 stores.
Its exit from Broadway removes the largest non-grocery retail brand and jobs from the street and marks the final death blow to an era that once saw the street home to both an Urban Outfitters and a Gap. Now, 1991 has come gone and Broadway’s newest wave of commercial real estate customers has been dominated by financial services and banks, along with health service companies like the One Medical slated to replace Panera on the street.
What will come next for the massive retail berth in the Broadway Market? Representatives for Regency Centers Corporation, the Florida-based, grocery-focused real estate investment company that paid $43 million for the city block-sized shopping center in 2015, haven’t yet responded to our questions about the change.
Perfect spot for Muji or Uniqlo. Please?
Uniqlo has gone so far downhill. Their clothing is trash fast fashion. Their linen shirts are junk quality that feels like crinkly paper, and their cashmere fall apart in no time.
Now a Muji there would be awesome.
+ 1 to the Muji suggestion. It would do well and it would fit well, and could bring more interesting co-tenants nearby.
I would be in so much trouble if a Muji came in!
Now a Muji there would be awesome.
The owner contributed to Rick Santorum’s campaign. Fuck them.
Nobody:
Building owners: Perfect location for a dentist office, urgent care clinic or large corporate bank!
Having a tough time placing these guys in the 1990s. Are you sure they’ve been there since 1990? We can remember a Gap, the Channel 9 store, and some other stuff. Seems like Urban Outfitters didn’t come along until after 2000.
It has been there since then. I remember Urban was in a different configuration initially. I think it went back further. And there were some other stores in that back corner of QFC area too. I remember a bookstore, I think a Crown Books. I think briefly where was a state liquor store.
I’m just going to guess that QFC is going to expand into the space more, at least on the first floor. More to boycott. (Kroger supports right wing causes, despite that Broadway QFC staff themselves are LGBT friendly. Those pride flags are not paid for by Kroger for example.)
Yes, there was a diagonal hallway from the corner that ended at the Fred Meyers that was in the building before QFC took the space over. So they must have had a much smaller space. I can’t say that I remember them there, but that does not mean that they weren’t.
I’m blanking. Where was the Gap?
The Gap was where the produce section of the QFC is now.
Where CM says in the other comment. Gravity Bar was directly left of the main center entrance (where flowers section is). Then the Gap was parallel to that where produce is.
we need a non-profit grass roots community low income all you can eat dinner, a low income donut shop/ ice cream shop, a low income jack in the box,a low income mcdonalds,a low income food curt and a low income community theatur.
Can’t wait for the new minute clinic or yoga studio.
and that hemp clothing store that was upstairs too, lol
omg late 80s, lolll
viva la vajra & cocina cocina