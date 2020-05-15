COVID-19 has wiped out Seattle’s hotel tax revenue putting $1.8B convention center expansion ‘at risk’

Six construction cranes, working on the same single massive structure (the Washington State Convention Center Addition), all at the same time. pic.twitter.com/k2ds4vOQjq — It's Matthew (@fcakenterprises) November 8, 2019

Lying across I-5 from Capitol Hill, the massive hole filing quickly with steel girders where the state’s downtown convention center expansion is rising might also need to suck up new financing and federal assistance.

Saying the project is now “at risk,” officials are scheduled to hold a Friday morning press conference about the COVID-19 crisis snuffing out key funding for the massive project and new efforts “fighting for critical federal support to find new financing to keep the $1.8 billion WSCC Addition project under construction.”

“The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in plummeting lodging tax revenues, which support the bond funding that pays for the project,” an announcement of the Friday conference reads. “A long-planned second round of bond financing is required but is lacking sufficient tax revenue to support it.”

Officials including Washington State Convention Center leaders, King County Executive Dow Constantine, and “labor, business and civic leaders” say construction may be halted on the project – “imperiling the recovery in the Puget Sound region and the state” – if federal stimulus funds are not secured.

UPDATE: Crosscut reports the project has a $300 million hole to fill:

But the roughly $1.8 billion project still needs an additional $300 million in financing. Griffin said he had planned to issue two new bonds over the next six to nine months to cover the gap. But those bonds were to be backed by taxes on lodging, which have all but evaporated during the pandemic. Investor interest has disappeared with it. “We are in a financing crisis,” said Griffin, adding, “Obviously it’s bad.”

Crosscut reports that developer Pine Street Group could also end up pursuing a bridge loan “that would be paid back in four to eight years.”

The enormous, million-square-foot expansion broke ground in summer of 2018. The work will create five stories above ground and two stories below of a new convention hall on the land west of I-5 previously home to King County Metro’s Convention Place Station, roughly bounded by Pine and Howell streets and 9th and Boren. Powered by its bonding authority, the WSCC acquired $56.5 million worth of land for the project.

The majority of the project’s budget was planned to be funded from bond sales supported by a tax on hotel rooms.

But with COVID-19 and restrictions in place to help slow spread of the virus, hotel bookings were down around 60% at one point and may have fallen farther.

The pandemic might also raise more questions about the wisdom of a major expansion of the convention center after the conference industry has been decimated by the virus and its economic fallout.

It’s not clear what impact the downturn might have on other elements of the project. As part of the development, the convention center is providing a $80 million “public benefit” package including $29 million in affordable housing, $10 million for Freeway Park improvements, and $10 million in backing for the Pike-Pine Renaissance project to improve the streetscape of Pike and Pine between downtown and Capitol Hill including new Pike/Pine bike lanes.

The convention center expansion has been planned for a 2021 opening.

.

HELP CHS COVER THE COVID-19 CRISIS -- SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment. HELP TELL THE LOCAL STORY -- More here.