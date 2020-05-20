Design review: Seven-story Jewish Family Service ‘Conover House’ development on 16th Ave

CHS reported on Seattle developments lining up to opt in to the city’s new streamlined design review process hoped to help unclog the project pipeline during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Turns out a few are out in front of the pack including one 16th Ave project CHS noticed just in time for a brief about the proposal just as its 14-day public comment is coming to an end.

You have until the end of the day May 20th to weigh in on the 1620 16th Ave proposal for a new seven-story, 88-unit apartment building with space for a ground-level restaurant, and underground parking for 105 cars.

The project from property owner Jewish Family Service and the architects at Weinstein A+U will undergo the final “recommendation” phase of examination under the city’s streamlined administrative review process.

Your feedback is encouraged:

PROJECT CHANGE:

DESIGN REVIEW – RECOMMENDATION MEETING to ADMINISTRATIVE DESIGN REVIEW FOR RECOMMENDATION

This project has opted to temporarily change from full design review (community meetings with the Design Review Board) to administrative design review (SDCI planner review) in accordance with emergency legislation Council Bill 119769 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We are providing an extra 14-day public comment period for you to submit comments in writing on the proposed design to PRC@seattle.gov. Please visit our website for tips on how to provide the most effective Design Review comments.

The city’s guide to “effective” review comments is here. “To make your comments more effective, reference the applicable criteria, policies or guidelines relevant to each specific type of application,” it reads.

The property set to host the project was the center of debate over Capitol Hill historical preservation last spring as the 126-year-old Conover House just down 16th Ave from the Central Co-Op was deemed unworthy of protections, clearing the way for development. CHS reported on the plans of the building’s owners, the social services nonprofit Jewish Family Services headquartered nearby, to demolish the Conover Residence and develop the property.

JFS says the new development is intended to raise money to further the organization’s services, including a food bank as well as providing emergency services and assistance to refugees and the homeless.

“Any revenue generated from the project will be put towards our mission of serving the vulnerable people in our community,” said Will Berkovitz, CEO of Jewish Family Service said at the time leading up to the landmarks decision.

Adjacent to a lot it already owned, the house was purchased by the organization for $1,699,500 in 2016.

