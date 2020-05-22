Five years later, arrest made in Devan Schmidt case

Police have arrested a man suspected in the 2015 death of Devan Schmidt.

The 47-year-old was booked into King County Jail Thursday afternoon as part of a homicide investigation, according to jail records.

The suspect has not yet been charged. Bail was denied.

Five years ago this month, the 29-year-old Schmidt was found dead in the Madison Valley home she shared with roommates. The medical examiner said circumstances around her death were “concerning for homicidal violence,” and asphyxia “could not be ruled out.” The county investigator also noted “superficial blunt force injuries” to Schmidt’s head, torso, and limbs, but authorities were ultimately unable to determine a cause and manner of death. Schmidt’s family said drugs found in her system complicated the investigation.

Derrick Levasseur, the host of a true crime series that featured Schmidt’s death last year with cooperation of the victim’s family and local investigators including SPD Detective James Cooper, announced the arrest Thursday night:

I can now announce that Eric Sims, the man identified on ‘Breaking Homicide’, was arrested today for the murder of Devan Schmidt. I would like to thank the Seattle Police Department for their cooperation and most importantly, I would like to thank you, the fans, for making calls, emails, and helping to keep Devan’s name alive.

Fans of the show and Schmidt’s family followed the broadcast with phone calls, letters, and emails lobbying for a new investigation of the woman’s death, something police said was needed so they could pursue a criminal investigation.

Three years ago, CHS found Eric Sims was wrapping up a year in jail after pleading guilty to malicious mischief in a burglary case as well as violating a protection order. His record includes convictions for assault, burglary, drug charges, and domestic violence. “Since 1998, courts have issued 7 orders of protection for 5 different victims,” one charging document from a 2016 case read. His whereabouts were known as late as May of 2018 when he received a fare enforcement ticket at the Pioneer Square light rail station. Though he told the enforcement officer he was homeless, Sims provided a 22nd Ave address.

In 2017, CHS reported on findings from an independent expert who disagreed with the medical examiner and found that Schmidt was likely murdered.

Schmidt’s sister Lia Kendall shared findings from the expert’s report with CHS including details of the night before her death as Schmidt hung out with two friends and, briefly, an acquaintance who had given the friends a ride and returned unexpectedly later in the night after the gathering had ended:

The family says that Schmidt’s text messages show that the man, a stranger before that night, had returned uninvited and totally unexpected which greatly alarmed her. “He was the last known person to be with my sister,” she said. “He changed his story to police.”

By the morning, Schmidt was dead. The man Kendall said her sister was texting about that night has now been arrested.

What changed in the investigation and why Sims has now been arrested has not been officially announced. Det. Cooper told Levasseur that the ruling on Schmidt’s cause of death had hampered any criminal investigation. CHS will have more if charges are filed and as we learn more about the arrest.

Family and loved ones had planned a memorial gathering for earlier this month to remember Schmidt and to hopefully renew attention on the case. That gathering had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

The Breaking Homicide “Death at Dawn” episode can be viewed here.

HELP CHS COVER THE COVID-19 CRISIS -- SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment. HELP TELL THE LOCAL STORY -- More here.