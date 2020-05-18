Happy Face Mask Day, Seattle

Reminder: Monday brings the start of required face masks around Seattle and King County.
The May 18th start of the directive requires King County residents to wear “a cloth face covering in indoor public spaces or confined spaces where it could be difficult to maintain six feet of physical distancing.”
Examples of where the coverings are required include “stores, restaurants, farmers markets, banks, and public transportation.”
“Deaf hard-of-hearing and other individuals who rely on face and mouth movements to communicate are not required to comply with this directive,” the county says.
Officials announced the directive last week after initial mixed messages as hospitals and health workers struggled with low supplies of “personal protective equipment.” In April the CDC finally issued its recommendations on the “use of cloth face coverings” to slow the spread of COVID-19 and sightings of the face coverings around the Hill began to increase as part of efforts to protect others from possible infection.
In addition to now providing clear guidance about the masks for people as they go about their errands and trips outside the home, the rules will also help businesses set policies for their customers as venues reopen under loosened COVID-19 restrictions.
The county has said past directives “may be subject to enforcement actions, which could include legal actions” but Mayor Jenny Durkan has said there are no plans for enforcement in Seattle.
The city is providing masks at no cost to “to vulnerable communities, including people experiencing homelessness, low-income older adults, and food bank staff.”
The face coverings are also required on Metro public transit and at Sea-Tac Airport.
Think this one through – deaf and hard of hearing people who rely on mouth movements aren’t required to mask….. Have you (who wrote this) never been around a deaf person – they don’t need to *make* mouth movements…. they need to see yours, so having them not having a mask doesn’t do them any good at all… they’ll need you to pull yours down so that they can see your face to lip read – or write things out.
I know.
But these directives are being thrown up very quickly, give the public health people a break…okay?
Just wear a damn mask?
Please?
I mean…there is good evidence (I forget where I’ve seen this…possibly the Guardian) that, if we all wore masks in public, we could get the R-naught down below one.
Which is huge, and would effectively allow Washington to reopen!
So wear your damn masks!
FYI, I had HUGE trouble getting mine…they are hard to find. For the **moment** the QFC on 15th Ave. has some decent ones….
So get and wear a mask.
You beat me to it. Deaf and hard of hearing individuals don’t find it harder to communicate when they are wearing a mask, but when others are. This is common sense. The fact that the people in Public Health couldn’t figure out this obvious flaw in their directives makes me question their competency. The logic is as bad as the gibberish spewed by Trump. But it seems to be a pretty good example of the nonsensical leadership we have in Seattle/Washington State who are constantly encouraging us to focus on the nonsensical leadership of Trump to distract from the fact that they are pretty much as incompetent.
Writing things out seems like a sounder option considering pulling down a mask could expose the person to the virus. But that requires getting closer to read it. I don’t know the right solution. I don’t believe there are clear materials that would make suitable masks and still be breathable.
Then for people who are deaf and blind, there is a reliance on touch, and gloves can be a challenge in reducing finger sensitivity from what I understand. Still avoiding disease spread is first priority but I hope accessibility is taken into account throughout this. Beyond the obvious of people needing access to masks for free.