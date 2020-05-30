Morning crash sends driver to hospital, smashes multiple vehicles on Melrose

A driver in his 20s was taken to Harborview and multiple cars were damaged in an apparent high speed crash along Melrose early Saturday morning at the base of Capitol Hill.

Seattle Police and Seattle Fire were called to the scene in the 1600 block of Melrose near E Olive Way where a silver BMW sat crumpled, a Jeep was pushed and smashed against a nearby building, and other cars parked along the street were damaged in the just before 6:30 AM crash.

Thanks to a CHS reader for pictures from the crash scene

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Seattle Fire reports the driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition. There were no other reported injuries.

A Seattle Police drug recognition expert was called to the scene.

Four tow trucks were needed to clear the mess and Melrose was closed to traffic during the response, according to East Precinct radio.

