Seattle ‘Defiant Walk of Resistance’ protest planned over George Floyd killing

Seattle organizers are planning a protest against police brutality as clashes with cops and rioting in Minneapolis have continued in the fiery unrest following the killing of George Floyd.

Organized by Not This Time, “The Defiant Walk of Resistance Against Injustice” event is planned to start Saturday at 3 PM in Westlake Center:

R.I.P Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. There comes a time when the oppressed, broken and traumatized have lost so much and have been beaten down so much that your under the bottom. From the bottom where there is no more fear, no more worrying about your life and no more accepting the same o’l promises. When your left with no more options it’s fight to live or die! Join if your angry, full of tears, feeling hopeless we must be together at this time. Please Wear Your Mask and Gloves….

“This is something we haven’t seen before,” organizer Andre Taylor told the Seattle Times about the rally and march. “(The police officer) did it in front of a camera that he knew would be circulated around the world … Now that has triggered something different in Black people and communities of color. We’re going to see results.”

CHS reported on Taylor’s efforts to help pass Initiative 940 to change Washington state policy and reduce fatal police shootings after a sad string of killings 2016 and 2017 including Renee Davis October 21, 2016, Jacqueline Salyers on January 28th, Daniel Covarrubias in April, Tommy Le June 13th, Charleena Lyles June 18th, Giovonn Joseph-McDade June 24th.

In Minnesota, nights of clashes with police, fires, and looting have charred Minneapolis following Floyd’s death Monday as police forcefully took him into custody over a suspected forge check.

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best, the first black woman to lead the city’s department, issued a statement this week calling the video of Floyd’s death “upsetting, disappointing, and infuriating.”

“It does not show the policing we know. Policing is an honorable profession filled with honorable public servants. We are committed to protecting life and serving the community,” Best wrote.

Mayor Jenny Durkan, a former U.S. prosecutor, said police involved in Floyd’s death “should be investigated and prosecuted.”

“This is not just a Minneapolis problem,” Durkan acknowledged. “We must demand better than this everywhere in our country. It begins by acknowledging the reality of institutional racism and its insidious impacts, and then by working to eradicate it through broad cultural and institutional change.”

Earlier this month, Durkan’s City Attorney and the Justice Department began legal proceedings to end a consent decree placing oversight over Seattle Police. The federal consent decree that came out of an eight-month DOJ investigation of Seattle policing released in winter 2011 that revealed troubling findings about the department’s use of force. SPD’s overhaul included a DOJ-approved use of force policy.

