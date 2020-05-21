Seattle deploying ‘hygiene trailers’ with reservable showers

With the COVID-19 outbreak continuing to smolder in the Seattle region, officials are ready to deploy a new resource to help people living unsheltered and hopefully further slow the spread of COVID-19:

The City of Seattle is set to deploy two shower trailers in locations across the City to support the hygiene needs for homeless residents within their communities. Beginning Thursday, King Street Station will host a shower trailer five days per week, and a mobile shower trailer will be hosted in Lake City and Seattle Center, with more locations under consideration. King Street Station will also receive a hygiene station. In addition, a hygiene map, located on HSD website, that represents all open and available facilities was launched with this effort.

The city says its new shower trailers include three shower stalls each plus a toilet and sink. Hours of operation are 10 AM to 4 PM, excluding holidays, as the trailers are deployed on a schedule around the city:

The King Street Station will be available Monday to Friday, scheduled to begin May 22. The roving trailer will be hosted two consecutive days per week at Seattle Center beginning May 21 and 22, but typically Tuesdays and Wednesdays beginning May 26. Lake City will host on Saturday and Sunday beginning May 30 but additional locations are under consideration and will be announced soon.

The facilities can be reserved. “Clients can place reservations 30 minutes before operations begin and showers, toilets and sinks will be sanitized after each use,” the city says..

Service providers, Department of Neighborhoods, the Human Services Department, Seattle Public Utilities, Seattle Parks and Recreation, Facilities and Administrative Services, and Public Health – Seattle & King County “were consulted to help determine the most high-need locations for placement,” the city announcement reads.

The City has contracted with the Millionair Club to staff and maintain the trailers.

The trailers join other sanitation and hygiene initiatives including a new “comfort station” installed at Cal Anderson as city and health officials try to address the needs of vulnerable populations during the ongoing outbreak.

