Signs of Capitol Hill normalcy: Longtime Broadway Indian joint Mirch Masala has new owners

Broadway northern Indian restaurant Mirch Masala has new owners and the new proprietors have plans for a remodel and a new bar even as they find themselves dealing with the economic fallout of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

For the first time restaurant owners, the decision to buy Mirch Masala came down to the first and simplest factor. “The location is pretty good, very busy.” Karanbir Singh tells CHS. “It will be nice to have a bar in the Capitol Hill area so we can get more business.”

New owners Singh, Jasveer Singh, and Balwinder Dhaliwal took over the business earlier this month and will be keeping much of the eatery and its menu the same besides remodeling the floors, counters, and walls inside the space.

Karanbir Singh, who is also the manager, explained that the co-owners were looking to buy a new restaurant when a mutual friend connected them to Amardeep Singh, the previous owner looking to sell Mirch Masala.

The restaurant specializes in Indian cuisine like Mattar Paneer and Tikka Masala, with many vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, and has a catering service for larger parties. Mirch Masala is one of a handful of Indian restaurants on Broadway, including Annapurna and Moti Mahal Indian Cuisine keeping neighbors and medical professionals fed through the outbreak.

The new business partners are all first-time restaurant owners, but Karanbir Singh has experience working as the manager of Chutneys Queen Anne prior to running Mirch Masala. They are still in the beginning phase of taking over the restaurant, and Singh says that the online to-go orders have been keeping it afloat amid COVID-19 sit-down dining restrictions.

“We still have a good online business, it’s just a little bit less. We just took over like two weeks ago, so we’re not sure yet,” he said. “Let’s see how it goes.”

Mirch Masala is open daily at 213 Broadway E. You can learn more at mirchmasalaseattle.com.

HELP CHS COVER THE COVID-19 CRISIS -- SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.