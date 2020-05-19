Signs of Capitol Hill normalcy: Vivace returns — Plus, Capitol Hill’s COVID-19 ‘Phase 1’ takeout cocktails

This week started with another step toward normalcy on Capitol Hill — Espresso Vivace is back open:

Vivace will open it’s Brix location at 532 Broadway Ave. E. tomorrow morning at 7 AM for coffee to go. In addition Alley24 will be open at 10 AM both of which close at 5 PM. 321 Broadway,our sidewalk bar, will open on Saturday. Hope you can make an announcement for our devoted customers Ty David

The heart and soul of Capitol Hill craft coffee for more than 30 years, Vivace joins the hardworking core of neighborhood coffee joints that have been pulling shots and foaming oat milk throughout the outbreak. Feel free to add a thankful shoutout to your favorite in comments.

As Capitol Hill food and drink gears up for the challenges and opportunities coming in the transition to “Phase 2” restrictions for restaurants and bars, an in-between period could carry on for a long while as your favorite neighborhood joints try to recover with creative — and tasty — “to go” creations.

Here are a few takeaway cocktail and drink highlights from around the Hill. Remember, under state restrictions, you’ll also need to order food along with your booze. Let us know what we’re missing.

Capitol Hill “to go” highlights

Born just before the pandemic, E Olive Way’s by appointment cocktail bar The Doctor’s Office has transitioned to full takeout mode: “Martinis, Vespers and Mezcal Flights! Oh MY! Put your order in online, select a time, and we’ll have it ready for pick up! Tuesday – Sunday 4-10pm” More info

has transitioned to full takeout mode: “Martinis, Vespers and Mezcal Flights! Oh MY! Put your order in online, select a time, and we’ll have it ready for pick up! Tuesday – Sunday 4-10pm” More info Dive bars can do the craft cocktail to go thing, too. 15th Ave E’s Harry’s Bar is offering up bottled libations along with Olympia Pizza: “There are two servings in each 12oz bottle of our meticulously hand crafted scratch MARGARITAS, MANHATTANS & GINGER LEMON DROPS (all @$19). All you need to provide is ice and a glass.” Sun-Thur 11am to 9pm, Fri-Sat 11am to 10pm. More at olympiapizza3.com.

is offering up bottled libations along with Olympia Pizza: “There are two servings in each 12oz bottle of our meticulously hand crafted scratch MARGARITAS, MANHATTANS & GINGER LEMON DROPS (all @$19). All you need to provide is ice and a glass.” Sun-Thur 11am to 9pm, Fri-Sat 11am to 10pm. More at olympiapizza3.com. Rachel’s Ginger Beer on 12th Ave presents you the rare opportunity to bring home both dole whip and cocktails to-go including Moscow mules and mango margaritas: “we’re jumping into the new week with our cocktails to-go, now available daily at our u village + 12th ave shops from noon to 7p, along with pineapple dole whip, and growlers of rgb!” More info

Broadway’s Herb and Bitter is bellying up with rotating specials of three types of cocktails. This week: “50/50- Aperol/Singani 63: Pour as shot or over ice, express lemon, drink up!” — “Stirred- Negroni Milk Punch” — and “N/A Mixer- Peach Crusher: This is delicious over ice to drink as a refreshing peach tea, or goes great with some rye or scotch! Pour over crushed or cubed ice, garnish with bitter (*contains alcohol) and umbrella.” More info

is bellying up with rotating specials of three types of cocktails. This week: “50/50- Aperol/Singani 63: Pour as shot or over ice, express lemon, drink up!” — “Stirred- Negroni Milk Punch” — and “N/A Mixer- Peach Crusher: This is delicious over ice to drink as a refreshing peach tea, or goes great with some rye or scotch! Pour over crushed or cubed ice, garnish with bitter (*contains alcohol) and umbrella.” More info You don’t have to have a drink to help your favorite Hill bar. The Roanoke is selling shirts and hoodies: “Only available until May 29th! Get your limited edition Roanoke Hoodies, T’s & Tanks!!!!” — Order here

Check out the CHS “to go” restaurant and bar listings for more.

HELP CHS COVER THE COVID-19 CRISIS -- SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment. HELP TELL THE LOCAL STORY -- More here.