Sparked by outbreak crisis, Seattle debate over homeless encampments carries on

The ongoing battle between the mayor’s office and business and neighborhood groups on one side and advocates and homelessness service providers on the other has taken new shape in Seattle’s COVID-19 crisis.

A five-hour Seattle City Council meeting Wednesday afternoon couldn’t settle the most recent flare-up as a council committee heard public comment and debated a proposal to more strictly limit when homeless camps can be removed during the ongoing outbreak. Health guidelines have generally called for allowing people to camp and live outside during the pandemic due to concerns around social distancing and sometimes higher-risk shelter environments.

Seattle City Council Insight described Wednesday’s session on the proposed legislation that would prevent city funds from being used to clear camps that don’t represent an “active” health risk as a “marathon” session:

It became clear in today’s conversation that the current lack of acceptable shelter is the core problem — not encampment removals. If the Navigation Team had hotel rooms, tiny homes, and properly distanced enhanced shelter spaces to offer individuals who were in encampments that needed to be removed, most people at today’s meeting seemed to believe that the acceptance rate for offers of shelter would skyrocket. That would largely make the encampment removals uncontroversial; people would have a better place to go, and most would gladly go there. The most vocal objection to encampment removals is the perceived cruelty of continuously pushing homeless people around the city from encampment to encampment since they have nowhere else to go that’s better. Offer something that’s clearly better and meets their needs, and the the objections melt away.

On Capitol Hill, one new hot spot for the worries over camping can be found in the areas around Miller Community Center where multiple tents and camps have been created among the trees and green spaces outside the facility. Residents are speaking out in one neighborhood discussion group. “I walk the track there regularly and noticed that in the last two to three weeks a number of tents have gone up in the perimeter,” one neighbor writes:

What started as one is now four at last count. I contacted the City’s “Find It -Fix It” app to ask them to remove the tents as the park is regularly filled with small children playing and young women working out. The mayor’s office contacted me back and responded that in this time of COVID the City would not do anything and would let it become an encampment.

“Welcome to Seattle,” she concludes.

An encampment at Miller Community Center (Image: CHS)

In March, CHS reported on the city’s transition of the Miller Community Center as a temporary shelter as part of “de-intensifying” efforts to improve social distancing at facilities across Seattle. The new 50-bed facility inside the community center is run by Compass Housing Alliance.

The encampment bill is being debated by the Select Committee on Homelessness Strategy and Investments chaired by first-year council member Andrew Lewis. It would limit removals to situations only when the encampment constitutes “an active health threat other than the transmission of communicable diseases (including COVID) to the occupants or the surrounding neighborhood” and require that “public health resources have already been provided to address the condition.”

The Seattle Times reports the city is not alone in the facing the huge challenge of homelessness during the pandemic:

Seattle is not the only city grappling with how to interpret CDC guidance amid a growth in encampments. Both Portland and San Francisco have turned to what many would consider a radical stopgap: sanctioned tent encampments with hygiene facilities to try and keep people living outside safer during the spread of the virus.

Mayor Jenny Durkan’s office has said it opposes any further restrictions on the city’s ability to clear camps.

Despite the five-hour meeting, no action was taken on the council’s legislation from South Seattle rep Tammy Morales, Central Seattle’s Kshama Sawant, and citywide member Teresa Mosqueda. It will return to the table again June 10th.

HELP CHS COVER THE COVID-19 CRISIS -- SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.